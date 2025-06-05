Address : Foggia, 180 Orwell Road, Rathgar, Dublin 14 Price : €2,600,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Foggia at 180 Orwell Road in Rathgar is named after the Italian province where Padre Pio resided until he died in 1968. The owners of the Dublin 14 house, who have lived there for nearly 50 years, have always felt an affinity to the saint.

Originally built in 1949, number 180 has been extended by the owners and refurbished many times over. With a floor area of 262sq m (2,820sq ft), the house now has five bedrooms and four bathrooms. It is currently on the market with Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.6 million.

Set well back off the road and entered via electronic gates, the detached house is as private as a city home can feel. The gravelled front driveway with mature trees and hedges all around has parking for at least four cars. The veranda-style porch has rustic sandstone tiles that look like they too have an Italian influence.

To the right of the tiled hallway are the livingrooms. These consist of a drawingroom that runs into a family room, which in turn opens into the kitchen that has pocket doors to the diningroom. The owner says the rooms were deliberately laid out like this to ensure one room flows into the other, making the house conducive to entertaining.

READ MORE

“Going back to the 1970s when we extended the house, it was unusual to opt for open plan,” she says. “We decided to go with pocket doors so we can keep it all open or close rooms off when needed. We wanted the kids to be able to bring their friends around and have their own space. It’s been a great party house, from Christmas to anniversaries and engagements to graduations.”

Self-contained living space

On the other side of the house through an inner hallway is a self-contained apartment of sorts. In a large, well-lit dual-aspect room there is a fitted kitchen with a dining and living area, and doors out to the garden. Off this is a bedroom and shower room.

Upstairs there are four more double bedrooms. The principal bedroom comes with a walk-in wardrobe and en suite shower room. The main bathroom has a Jacuzzi bath and separate shower cubicle.

Entrance hall

Family room

Kitchen

Diningroom

Family room looking out to garden

Rear patio

Garden

The rear garden can be accessed from the kitchen or the family room. This south-facing oasis is both tranquil and thriving, with the only sounds coming from birdsong. Covering approximately 0.13 hectares (0.33 acres), it has a sandstone patio with a dining area that is set out beneath a covered pergola. A lush lawn is bordered by an abundance of trees, plants and flowers, with an archway leading to a shed and storage area.

[ Villa-style Rathgar home combines period and modern style for €2.495mOpens in new window ]

The exterior of the double-glazed windows and door frames are in the shade Card Room Green by Farrow and Ball and sit perfectly against the greens of the garden. Inside the house, the design is classical and the palette neutral so new owners could move in without too much fuss. It has a D1 Ber and uses gas-fired central heating.

For the current owner, it will be difficult to say goodbye to Foggia, although she has nothing but good memories of her family’s time there.

“It’s a family home, so it’s time for us to move on and allow another family to move in. I have to say, though, I’m still madly in love with it after all these years.”