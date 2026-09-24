‘They were just better than us’ – Heimir Hallgrímsson on Ireland’s flat performance in Kosovo

Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrímsson with Finn Azaz and Conor Coventry after the match against Kosovo in Pristina. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Heimir Hallgrímsson was unable to identify why the Republic of Ireland struggled to get a foothold in their opening Nations League tie following a 1-0 defeat to Kosovo in Pristina.

“They were just better than us on the day,” Hallgrímsson admitted. “We had too many players who were off their game.

“I wish I knew [why Ireland were so passive]. I would have changed that in the game. We wanted to be safe, we wanted to be compact and keep a clean sheet first and foremost.”

Ahead of Sunday’s match against Israel in Hungary, that marks the halfway mark in a four-match window, Hallgrímsson was asked if the constant pressure being placed on the FAI, the players and his staff around fulfilling the Israel fixtures, contributed to such a poor performance.

“I’m not a psychologist,” he replied. “We felt that the focus was there. But you never know.

“It’s been a strange camp, a strange and difficult preparation for this match, and a good team we were playing.

“Reasons? I’m not a psychologist and can’t give you an answer to this one but it’s definitely been an unorthodox preparation.”

Ireland captain Dara O’Shea will hold a meeting of the players on Friday evening, when the squad arrives in the Hungarian city of Debrecen, to decide if any collective or individual protests will be taken during the Israel games on Sunday and in Serbia on October 4th.

The Israel team have already stated they will not swap shirts with Ireland, following Hallgrímsson’s comment about “playing against genocide”.

With so many established internationals falling short of their usual standards, Hallgrímsson was also asked if it is now apparent that certain individuals are struggling to cope with the enormity of the political situation around the upcoming games.

“It’s different between individuals. That’s the only answer I can give you. Every individual needs to answer this question.”

After defeat to Kosovo and following Austria’s 3-1 victory over Israel in Linz, Ireland are currently set to be a third seed when the Euro 2028 draw takes place in Belfast on December 6th.

“I would say Kosovo has a strong chance of winning this group. Austria is the favourites, the highest in the Fifa ranking. Beforehand, they are seen as the favourites.”

There are no serious injuries, the Ireland manager confirmed, and he does not expect any players to pull out of the remaining three matches.

“The overall assessment is I’m very disappointed with the performance,” he added.

“We could have survived with a draw but the performance was below what we expected. Individually a lot of players had an off day and collectively we were lacking initiative.”