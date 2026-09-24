Austria’s late show earns the points after Israel player is sent off for goal celebration

Israel's Saied Abu Farchi celebrates scoring against Austria during the Nations League tie in Linz. Photograph: Georg Hochmuth / APA / AFP via Getty Images

Austria defeated Israel 3-1 in their opening Nations League game in Linz, thanks to goals from Romano Schmid, Phillipp Mwene and Sasa Kalajdzic.

The game had a bizarre flashpoint when Israel forward ‌Saied Abu Farchi was sent ‌off after scoring an equaliser in the 56th minute. Having already being booked, the 20-year-old forward received a second yellow card after removing the corner flag and celebrating with it.

The referee sent him off, and Austria ended up taking the points thanks to two goals in injury time.

Israel are down to ten men in Austria.



Sayed Abu Farchi was given a second yellow card for this celebration after scoring the equaliser.pic.twitter.com/1RvIcILrv7 — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) September 24, 2026

Wales fell to an opening 1-0 Nations League defeat to Portugal as Cristiano Ronaldo drew a blank in Lisbon.

On an evening when Ronaldo missed a slew of chances and had a second-half effort ruled out by a VAR intervention, it was his Al Nassr team-mate Joao Felix who settled the contest.

Ronaldo was winning cap number 234 after deciding to prolong his international career following a disappointing World Cup, but his contribution ended when substituted after 67 minutes.

The manner of Felix’s 22nd minute goal was cruel on Wales, deflecting off Ben Davies, but it could not be denied that Portugal deserved their victory by having 23 shots to five.

Elsewhere, Cody Gakpo volleyed in a stoppage-time equaliser to rescue a 1-1 draw for the Netherlands against Germany in ‌their Nations League Group A2 opener, and deny new coach Jurgen Klopp a winning debut.

Former Liverpool manager Klopp, who took over Germany in July following their shock early ‌World Cup exit to Paraguay with the task of leading them back to international success, looked to have made a winning start before Gakpo completed a quick counter-attack and volleyed in the ​equaliser.

That gave new Netherlands coach, Xavi Hernandez, appointed in August after Ronald Koeman stepped down following their World Cup round of 32 elimination, something to smile about. Xavi is the first foreigner in charge of the Dutch national team since the 1978 World Cup.

The visitors had taken the lead in the 30th minute with Felix Nmecha ⁠slotting in from close range after a Treu cutback.

In the all-Scandinavian Group A4 clash, Norway’s Erling Haaland struck twice, including a 74th-minute winner, to edge ⁠past Denmark 3-2 in Oslo.

The Danes had powered back from ⁠a two-goal deficit and levelled on the ​hour after first-half goals from Oscar Bobb and Haaland had put the hosts 2-0 up. Norway were left with 10 men in stoppage time after David Moller Wolfe was sent off with a second booking.

There was drama in Belgrade as well where visitors Greece came from a goal down to snatch a 2-1 victory over Serbia thanks to Tasos ​Douvikas’ winner deep in stoppage time.