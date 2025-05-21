Address : 6 Belgrave Road, Rathmines, Dublin 6 Price : €2,250,000 Agent : Mullery O’Gara

The configuration of number 6 Belgrave Road in Rathmines leaves it open to different living situations. The two-storey-over-basement redbrick has the main home set out over two floors and a garden apartment below, allowing for scenarios such as an independent living space for elderly relatives or young adults, or a rental for extra income.

The main entrance to the Victorian end-terrace is up the flight of granite steps. Behind the framed front door is a generous hallway with black-and-white floor tiles. To the right are the two main reception rooms. The decor has been kept clean and simple to allow the original features such as cornicing, marble fireplaces and the shuttered sash windows to do the talking. Previous owners added a double extension at the back, which brings the total floor area of the house to 279sq m (3,000sq ft).

Steps down from the hall lead to the kitchen, which is fitted with modern Shaker-style units. There is a balcony at the back and steps down to the south-facing garden.

Upstairs the cornicing changes from the elegant and ornate mouldings in the livingrooms to an intricate modillion block design. There is a large bedroom on the hall return that comes with plumbing if new owners want to use this space to create a large family bathroom.

On the first floor are three more double bedrooms, all lit up by beautiful sash windows. At the centre are two shower rooms back to back that mirror each other in design. The last bedroom in the main house, with an apex skylight for stargazers, is on the first-floor return.

The apartment at basement level has its own entrance from the front garden. It has been completely converted to exist as a separate home with a large porch inside with storage and a coat stand, and double doors that lead into an inner hallway. At the front is a double bedroom with built-in wardrobes and an en-suite shower room. At the end of the hall is an open-plan room that has a fully fitted kitchen to one side and a livingroom with open fire on the other.

At the back, under a glazed roof, is the bright dining area. Doors from here open out to a private courtyard. Behind the kitchen is a second bedroom, also with doors out to the patio. There is a bathroom off the hall, as well as fitted storage units.

Number 6, which is Ber exempt, is on the market through Mullery O’Gara, guiding €2.25 million.

The road is within walking distance of both Ranelagh and Rathmines villages, but on a sunny weekday morning, it feels incredibly quiet, with the only sound coming from the Holy Trinity church bells at the end of the road.

Recent sales on the road include number 18, which had a similar layout and sold for €1.95 million, and number 28, which didn’t have the added floor space from an extension, which sold for €1.725 million, according to the Property Price Register.