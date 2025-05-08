Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €585,000 to €930,000

18 Dawson Place, Stoneybatter, Dublin 7

€585,000, Remax

Built in 2018, this A3-rated two-bedroom, three-bathroom terraced house extending to 94sq m (1,011sq ft) has a separate kitchen and sittingroom that leads out to a small, well-planted garden. Upstairs, the principal bathroom is en suite. The development, which comprises 25 houses, is just off Arbour Hill, within a short walk of Heuston Station and the Phoenix Park.

On view: By appointment at remax-ireland.com

Number 63 Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, Dublin 6

63 Gulistan Cottages, Rathmines, Dublin 6

€675,000, SherryFitzGerald

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom, end-terrace cottage is situated just off Mount Pleasant and has been smartly extended to create a broken-plan kitchen/livingroom, the latter opening out to a small but very private terrace with water feature. The C2-rated house extending to 63sq m (676sq ft) has a small utility room and pedestrian side entrance, ideal for bringing bins and bikes in and out.

On view: By Appointment at sherryfitz.ie

READ MORE

Number 2 Serpentine Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

2 Serpentine Road, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

€745,000, John O’Sullivan Property Consultants

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom semi-D has been rented long term and would benefit from a cosmetic refresh. Extending to 89sq m (957sq ft), it has a sittingroom to the front and kitchen/diningroom to the back, off which there is a small rear garden. Upstairs, the E1-rated redbrick has a single and two double bedrooms, one of which is en suite.

On view: By appointment at josp.ie

Number 60 Lansdowne Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

60 Lansdowne Park, Knocklyon, Dublin 16

€850,000, DNG

Just off the Firhouse Road, this small, well-established estate has a large green space that wraps around it. This five-bedroom, two-bathroom semi-D backs on to this green. In need of a cosmetic refresh and extending to 141sq m (1,517sq ft), the house has interconnecting reception rooms which lead through to the kitchen as well as a separate TV room. Three of the five rooms in the C3 Ber-rated property are doubles.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Number 37 The Avenue, Foggie Field, Bray, Co Wicklow

37 The Avenue, Foggie Field, Bray, Co Wicklow

€930,000, Vincent Finnegan

Completed last year, this three-storey, four-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house with a car port backs on to Killruddery House and Gardens. You can see its mature trees over the garden wall. On a good-sized plot it also has terraces from the landings on its first and second floors. The A1-rated property extending to 151sq m (1,668sq ft) is fitted with new floors and a new kitchen in an open-plan space that extends the depth of the property. The principal bedroom is on the second floor.

On view: By appointment at finnegan.ie