Smart five-bedroom home in Cabinteely in walk-in condition for €1.05m

Houses such as 51 St Gabriel’s in Cabinteely must be an estate agent’s dream to sell. It is in walk-in condition, a result of constant upgrading and maintenance over the years since its current owners purchased the house in 2014. It appears on the Property Price Register as having sold back then for €673,000, while there is also the sum of €30,000 on the register from 2024, which was an intra-family transfer.

Extending to 194sq m (1,937sq ft) and spanning three floors, it is within a desirable cul-de-sac of homes. Back when this scheme by Shannon Development was launched in late 1999, it was one of the most expensive developments in south Dublin, and by the time of the launch, 15 of these houses had already been sold and were already occupied.

Over the years, improvements saw the front driveway widened to accommodate a second car – as many neighbours have also done. It now has smart granite stone framing a gravelled driveway.

Inside, the front hall gives an indication of its excellent condition. Here new carpets have been laid, with on-trend panelling stretching from floor to ceiling.

Both reception rooms – used as living and family rooms – used to open into each other. Owners decided to install a wall here to allow two private spaces in addition to the large open-plan kitchen and diningroom to the rear. This will suit those with growing families; a place for a bit of peace for adults or indeed a place for teenagers to have their own private space. The second room – closest to the kitchen – now has a full wall of bespoke built-in units for a television and other media devices.

[ Elegant Eglinton Road home in immaculate condition for €2.95mOpens in new window ]

Reclaimed parquet flooring sourced from Wilson’s Yard in Co Down now runs throughout the reception rooms – one of which has a new wood-burning stove insert – with new porcelain tiles laid in the kitchen, which helps to bounce light through the room.

Set to the rear, the kitchen – in a pale pastel pink hue – now has extra cabinetry and a new wooden countertop. Centred by a Rangemaster double oven with a five gas hob, it has integrated Fisher & Paykel appliances and a Belfast sink.

Upstairs, five bedrooms lie over two floors with the principal occupying the entire second floor. It’s very spacious and has the benefit of an en suite and a walk-in dressingroom. The en suite has a fine walk-in shower.

The property has three bathrooms, all of which have recently been upgraded, so will accommodate the needs of a growing family.

One of the highlights of the house, besides its condition, off-street parking and location, is its back garden. Though not large, it has been beautifully landscaped with the use of slate, granite and river pebbles and is bordered by high walls covered in creepers. It is low-maintenance, has a good westerly orientation and works well as an entertaining space as it is accessed from the kitchen.

Its location is another reason houses in the development were so popular when they first launched, and still remains a strong selling point today. It is within walking distance of Cabinteely village, offering a range of restaurants, excellent schools and nearby parks. Cornelscourt shopping centre is just up the road, and the property has easy access to the quality bus corridor that provides quick connections to the city centre.

The B3-rated house is now on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.05 million.