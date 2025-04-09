Look inside: Colourful and creative 1970s home in Limerick wins RTÉ Home of the Year

The modern 1970s “upside-down” home of Amy and Eoin Martin in Limerick has won the title of RTÉ’s Home of the Year.

In Tuesday night’s final, which aired on RTÉ One and is available to watch on RTÉ Player, judges Hugh Wallace, Amanda Bone and Siobhán Lam chose the Martin’s home as the winner of the 11th series from a selection of seven finalists.

On receiving the trophy, Amy, a nurse turned interior designer, said she was “over the moon,” to which her husband Eoin said he’s “so proud” of her, as she did 99 per cent of the work in designing their home.

Home of the Year winners Amy and Eoin Martin (centre) with judges Siobhan Lam, Hugh Wallace and Amanda Bone

Kitchen

Desk with view to the garden

Tile feature

Mudroom

The Martins gutted and renovated their home, bringing it from a D to an A Ber rating, and situated the kitchen and living space on the first floor to make the most of their garden views and natural light.

Lam, a judge and interior designer, said the home was “such a deserving winner,” describing it as fun, creative and bursting with personality.

“This home radiates joy and it’s a perfect representation of the homeowners; you could see their love and dedication to this home everywhere. From the warm, vibrant colour palette to the delicious retro details throughout – this home ticked all the boxes,” she said.

It was a “brilliant winner” said judge and architect Wallace. “I love the 70s and this home was like [in the] Brady Bunch, amazing colours and connection with a stunning garden,” he said.

Show judge and architect Bone added that of the five series of Home of the Year she has worked on, this final had “stood out for being the most competitive, emotionally charged and challenging to judge”.

Living area

Work station

Bedroom with feature window seat

Bedroom featuring calming pink and green palette