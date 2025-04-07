Elegantly updated redbrick home in Rathgar with south-facing garden for €750,000

Brighton Gardens is a road of terraced redbricks in Rathgar that is tucked in between Whitton Road and Tower Avenue. The houses around these Dublin 6 streets were built in the early 1900s with Rathgar shaking off Rathmines in 1930 to become a suburb in its own right.

Number 27 Brighton Gardens is a three-bedroom house that was bought by its current owners in 2021. Even though the interior was quite dated, they fell in love with it immediately.

After a surveyor gave the property the thumbs up, the owners set about upgrading and redecorating. Some minor repairs were needed to the roof, so while the scaffolding was up, it was decided to install a solar-powered Velux window to allow extra light and air circulate through the house.

The original maple wood and oak floors were sanded down and varnished, and a runner was fitted on the stairs to give a “cosy feel” on the way up to the bedrooms.

Livingroom

Kitchen

Diningroom

The main bathroom and en suite were ripped out and replaced with black shower enclosures and matching fittings. Both rooms have towel heaters and mirrors with Bluetooth speakers to encourage a bit of singing in the shower in the morning.

Shutters that were installed on the windows in the front of the house offer a bit of extra privacy, and dimmable LED, low-energy lights were fitted throughout.

On the ground floor of the 82 sq m (883 sq ft) house is a livingroom to the front that is painted in a dark teal colour to match the tiles of the hearth in the original fireplace. There is a diningroom behind this and the fully-fitted kitchen at the back of the house with a door out to the rear garden.

Main bedroom

Home office or third bedroom

Bathroom

On the first-floor return is one bedroom and the family bathroom. Up on the first floor are two more bedrooms.

The principal bedroom is at the front of the house with two shuttered sash windows and an en suite bathroom behind a sliding door. The other bedroom, at the back of the house, is currently being used as a home office

The south-facing back garden is the owners’ favourite thing about the house as it gets the sun all day and isn’t overlooked. The garden is large enough to allow for an extension at the back of the house, subject to planning, if required.

All windows in the house are double-glazed and it is heated by gas-fired central heating and comes with a C3 Ber rating.

Rear garden

Both Rathgar and Terenure are a short walk from the house, with many bus routes going through both villages. There are three crèches less than five minutes’ walk away, and within a 2km radius of Brighton Gardens there are 10 primary schools and 10 secondary schools, including The High School, Terenure College and Gonzaga.

The owners love the fact that there are so many good food options in the area from the produce at Lotts & Co if they’re having people over for dinner, to the butcher at the Brown Pig, and the Corner Bakery for breads and treats. Every Thursday morning there is an organic fish market in Brighton Square and a farmers’ market takes place at weekends in Bushy Park.

Number 27 is on the market with an asking price of €750,000, selling through agent Mullery O’Gara.