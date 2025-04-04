Double-fronted period home five minutes from the beach in Greystones for €1.3m

Address : Springmount House, Church Road, Greystones, Co Wicklow Price : €1,300,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Springmount House is a double-fronted period home in the heart of Greystones. It sits on a tree-lined section of Church Road, just north of the main Greystones village, and just a five-minute walk to The Cove beach via Turnpike Lane.

Springmount House bears all the evidence of having been a happy family home; it exudes personality and character, and though some of the paintwork and plasterwork could benefit from a freshen-up, all the key components are in place and in excellent condition, including the sliding sash windows, shutters, ceiling coving and centre roses. The timber floors have all been recently sanded and polished, saving new owners a messy job, and period-style tiling has been laid in the entrance hall; the timber floor underneath is intact should new owners choose to reinstate it.

Springmount House has two generous reception rooms to the front, one with a fine bay window. There are five bedrooms in total, plus two full bathrooms upstairs and a guest toilet and separate shower room downstairs. The bedrooms to the back have views over the sea. Over the years, the owner has added lovely pieces of period furniture, which really add to the appeal, and many rooms have one wall covered with gorgeous period-style wallpaper by William Morris, Pip Studio and Liberty of London.

Springmount House was built in about 1879. It measures 215sq m (2,314sq ft) and has an E2 Ber rating. It’s now for sale through Sherry FitzGerald seeking €1.3 million.

The livingroom has a ceiling height of 3.17m, with decorative coving and centre rose, three-panel bay window with shutters and brass locks, and solid marble fireplace. The drawingroom has a sliding sash window with brass window lock, an open fireplace with tiled inset and cast-iron surround, and built-in shelving and cabinetry with downlighting and plenty of power points. The doors to both reception rooms have period metal push plates.

Half stairs lead down to an inner hall, and to the left is a kitchen and large diningroom extension. The kitchen has natural stone tiled floor and splashback, and Ikea floor and eye-level units which have served the owner well over the years. There’s a Belfast sink with copper tap and granite drainer, and an integrated electric hob, oven and extractor fan. A wide arch connects this to the diningroom, which has oak wood flooring, glazed door to the inner hall, two large, remote-controlled Velux windows and a large picture window looking out to the back garden. This could easily be turned into sliding doors opening out to the back.

To the right of the inner hallway is a handy, private study/office, and there’s also a utility room, guest toilet and shower room – very handy for when the family arrive back from their beach and sports activities.

Upstairs on the first floor return is a spacious landing with a sash window, the bottom pane made from stained glass. You could easily put a desk here and work with a sea view. To the left is a large double bedroom with sea views out to Bray Head and Howth, wooden flooring and fireplace with timber mantel. The main bathroom to the right has a tiled floor, cast-iron fireplace and free-standing bath. There’s a tiled shower unit with glazed screen, toilet, wash-hand basin with tiled splashback and wall-mounted mirror above and storage beneath. There’s also a wall-mounted heated towel rail.

On the first floor are two large, elegant bedrooms, the main one with timber flooring, three-panel bay window looking out over leafy Church Road, with views out to the Sugarloaf Mountain, and open fireplace with timber mantel and slate hearth. Bedroom two has a cast-iron fireplace and sliding sash window. In between the two bedrooms is a large dressingroom with lots of storage and hanging space, and a sash window looking out to the front.

Off the top landing are two more bedrooms, one of which is in use as a home gym/wellness room. These two rooms have great views over the sea, and also on this level is a generous toilet/shower room. There’s a sizeable attic that could be converted, with stairs built up from the top landing, but really, there’s more than enough space here already for a family to comfortably grow.

The back garden is a small, gravelled space with room for the family’s kayaks and for outdoor barbecues in the summer. The main back garden, says the owner, is the seaside just a short walk away. The front garden is bordered with mature hedging and greenery to keep it private, and laid out in lawn, with a gravel path and a seating area for relaxing in the afternoon and evening sun.

The owner has built a new house next door, in the same period style, which she has recently moved into. Now there’s an opportunity for a new generation to get the most benefit of life in Springmount House, in this ever popular Wicklow town. Besides the beach, Greystones has all the sports and leisure amenities a growing family needs, along with a variety of schools including St Brigid’s, St Kevin’s and St Patrick’s national schools. St David’s secondary school, Temple Carrig and Educate Together. The Dart route brings you to Dublin city centre, and the N11 route is close by, linking you to Wexford and the M50.