Double-fronted four-bed on Sandycove Road for €1.395m

Albion House, 31 Sandycove Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin, is located just before the junction with Elton Park.

Address : Albion House, 31 Sandycove Road, Sandycove, Co Dublin Price : €1,395,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

Sandycove Road links the villages of Glasthule and Dún Laoghaire and eastward to Dalkey, when it becomes Breffni Road. A mixture of period houses and commercial premises, Albion House lies at number 31, just before the junction with Elton Park.

Set behind a railed pedestrian gate to the front, a big benefit to this home is the fact that it has off-street parking for two cars, which is accessed from a side entrance on Elton Park.

Inside the double-fronted period property are two reception rooms that flank each side of the front hallway. Both rooms have period fireplaces and high ceilings, and one is used as an office while the other is a livingroom.

Kitchen

A good-sized kitchen lies beyond with a large range taking centre stage. From here a set of French doors open out to the rear garden, which is quite unexpected given its location along a road. With a south-facing aspect, there’s a paved dining area with lawn beyond, adjacent to the two coveted parking spaces. There’s lots of space here for green-fingered enthusiasts to develop the garden further.

READ MORE

Also at garden level is a loo adjacent to a utility room.

Living room

Upstairs are four bedrooms laid out as three doubles, two of which have original fireplaces and one of which is en suite, alongside a single bedroom and a family bathroom.

Though in perfectly good condition, new owners will likely want to modernise the house in parts, but it offers the bones of a lovely period home, which retains some original features, including high ceilings and five fireplaces.

Rear garden has a southerly aspect

Rear garden dining area

The 173sq m (1,862sq ft) house has newly painted render to the front, as An Bord Pleanála refused an appeal to retain a large mural on the front facade in 2022. It depicted two dancing and boxing ballerinas, but the agency refused the application on the basis that the mural was too large and “out of character” for the heritage of the local area.

Vehicular entrance is to the side on Elton Park

Aerial view

The area boasts a good selection of popular schools including Castle Park, Harold Boys National School, CBC Monkstown, Loreto Abbey Dalkey, and Rathdown Girls Schools. In terms of leisure, there is Sandycove Lawn Tennis Club and nearby Cuala GAA Club, while just a short distance away is Dún Laoghaire Harbour which has three yacht clubs and a motor boat club. Lots of green spaces are in the vicinity, including the Peoples Park in Dún Laoghaire and Killiney Hill Park.

DNG is handling the sale of the terraced home, which has a Ber of D1. Albion House at number 31 is now on the market, seeking €1.395 million.