ResidentialTake 5

What will €345,000 buy in Spain, Portugal, Sardinia, France and Cork?

A modern apartment in Alicante, a large house close to the beach in Moledo and more

Spain: Pilar de la Horadada
Alanna Gallagher
Fri Mar 14 2025 - 05:05

Golf fans might find a home for their clubs at Residential Azure, a stylish, low-rise development on the edge of Lo Romero Golf Resort in Pilar de la Horadada in Alicante, right in the heart of the Costa Blanca. The 18-hole golf course is close to beautiful beaches It’s 40 minutes to Murcia airport. A three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment 100sq m (1,076 sq ft) in size, includes 24sq m of terrace space and communal swimming pool.

  • Price: €334,900
  • Agent: masainternational.com
Eyries, west Cork, Ireland
Eyries, west Cork, Ireland

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom end-of-terrace residence in the heart of Eyeries village on the northside of the Beara peninsula, along the Wild Atlantic Way, enjoys excellent views over Coulagh Bay. The B2-rated property, which extends to 104sq m (1,119 sq ft) and is in pristine condition, has a private side and rear garden and is on the edge of this charming west Cork village.

  • Price: €345,000
  • Agent: Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill
Portugal: Moledo
Portugal: Moledo

This five-bedroom, principal en suite, four-bathroom terraced house over three floors is one of 20 in a residential crescent on the edge of Moledo in north Portugal. The house extends to about 120sq m (1,291sq ft) and includes a garage space and terraces, as well as a north-facing back garden, is within about a 15-minute walk to blue flag beach, Praia Moledo. Porto airport is about a 90-minute drive away.

  • Price: €345,000
  • Agent: kwportugal.pt
Sardinia: Baia Ostina
Sardinia: Baia Ostina

On Sardinia’s northwestern shore, just above Castelsardo is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom villa that comes to market with terraces, shaded and unshaded, from where there are sea views over the entire bay and a shared pool. It is walking distance to the sea. The villa extends to about 120sq m (1,291sq ft) and has a private garden, as well as an outbuilding where there is a fourth bedroom and bathroom. Alghero airport is an hour by car.

  • Price: €349,000
  • Agent: camvillas.com
France: Brittany
France: Brittany

Quimper, the capital of Brittany’s Cornouaille region, boasts a medieval centre with half-timbered homes, riverside walks and footbridges, a vibrant cultural scene and a great base from which to enjoy the region’s beaches. This upgraded 19th-century house has up to five bedrooms – depending on how you want to configure the accommodation – a deck and back garden.

  • Price: €340,000
  • Agent: groupebreizhimmo.fr
Alanna Gallagher is a property journalist with The Irish Times

