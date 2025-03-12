Converted former stables, with swimming pool, close to Waterford city for €995,000

Address : Belmont House Studios, King’s Channel, Waterford City Price : €995,000 Agent : Palmer Auctioneers

What was originally a coach house for Belmont House in King’s Channel has been transformed into a significant property – extending to 600sq m (6,458sq ft) – in the sought-after neighbourhood beside the city of Waterford.

Built in 2002 under the guidance of prominent architect, the late Martin Tritschler, it was for a time where he and his artist wife Mary called home – and ran their businesses.

From here, Mr Tritschler ran an architectural practice which employed 25 people at its peak. It was responsible for the restoration of Christ Church Cathedral, Waterford; the showrooms at Newbridge Silverware, Co Kildare; in addition to the Polish Embassy on Eden Quay, Dublin.

Mary Tritschler ran her art studio from here, which gave the property its name – Belmont House Studios – not to be confused with its neighbour, the 200-year-old grand dame, Belmont House.

Belmont House Studios was purchased by its present owners in 2018 and appears on the Property Price Register as having sold that year for €575,000. There is an entry on the register for €100,000 early this year, but this was an interfamilial transfer.

“Back then some ceilings were falling down, some of the hardwood windows were broken and needed replacing, and there was mould on the walls,” the owner says.

One of the first things undertaken was the conversion of what was Ms Tritschler’s art studio into a three-bedroom apartment.

Bright and airy with views over the gardens, though attached to the house, it is self-contained so could generate an income from short term (the property is 14km from Dunmore East) or long-term rentals, as it is within a 20-minute walk to University Hospital Waterford.

The property is quite a significant space and it occupies one of the larger sites in the area at 0.32 of a hectare (0.78 of an acre), so there could be room for a new-build addition, subject to planning permission.

Spread over two floors, there are eight bedrooms and seven bathrooms in total (including the apartment), so will suit those in search of a spacious home near the historic city.

Living areas include an office, a sittingroom and a music room/library, all of which lie off the central hallway beside a large kitchen. In addition to a laundry room and a cloakroom, there’s a drawing/diningroom that extends to a spacious 74sq m (797sq ft) – the size of an average terraced city house.

Features include underfloor heating throughout on wood-effect tiled flooring, with new cream carpets in bedrooms upstairs. New insulation has seen the Ber rise to C3, and then there’s the bonus of a 12m swimming pool.

It’s a sturdy property with solid concrete floors on both levels and a balcony off the main bedroom with views over the pool, which is accessed from sliding doors in the kitchen.

The owners love the location as it has river views and is a 10-minute walk to Ardkeen Shopping Centre and is a 10-minute drive to the city centre.

The grounds contain the remnants of a kitchen garden with a small orchard that supplies apples, pears and hazelnuts in autumn.

The owners are moving to a property with larger gardens and have placed this home on the market through Palmer Auctioneers, seeking €995,000.