What will €375,000 buy in Westport and Co Wexford?

2 Gill’s Cottages, The Quay, Westport, Co Mayo

€375,000, Sherry FitzGerald Crowley

This architecturally-designed double-height detached two-bedroom house is sequestered up a lane, just off The Quay, the harbourside of this bustling heritage town. It is far from the crowds in high summer and within a few minutes’ walk of the harbour and the grounds of Westport House. Clad in natural granite, the property opens into a large open-plan kitchen-cum-livingroom. The first of its two bedrooms is at ground floor, as is the property’s one bathroom. Up the stairs is a glassed-in space that comprises the second bedroom. Extending to 70sq m (753sq feet) with an A2 Ber, its features include aluminium triple-glazed windows, an air-to-water heat-pump system and underfloor heating.

Plus: In walk-in condition

Minus: The only bathroom is downstairs

Sarshill, Kilmore, Co Wexford

€385,000, Bernadette Denby

About 1.5km outside Kilmore village and 4km from fishing hub Kilmore Quay, this contemporary B2 Ber-rated four-bedroom, four-bathroom detached house could be catch of the day for a family looking for home in the sunny southeast. The principal bedroom is en suite and is downstairs where there is a home office that could also be used as another bedroom. Upstairs there are three good-sized bedrooms, one of which is en suite. Set on an acre plot of land and constructed about a decade ago, the stone and glass-fronted property extends to 245sq m (2,637 sq ft) and includes an integrated garage.