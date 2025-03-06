Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Wicklow from €195,000 to €600,000

47 Innisfallen Parade, Phibsborough, Dublin 7

€475,000, Sherry FitzGerald

This double-fronted, two-bedroom, two-bathroom detached house is well positioned within the warren of streets off the North Circular Road, before you get to the Mater hospital. The 77sq m (828sq ft) house, which has an F Ber rating, has side lane access for bins and bikes and boasts a large front garden, set out formally with a south-facing aspect.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

15 Glenealy Road, Crumlin, Dublin 12

€425,000, DNG

A stylish two-bedroom terraced house that has a separate sittingroom and kitchen, the latter opening out to beautifully planted garden that extends to 35m. Upstairs, the 72sq m (775sq ft) D2-rated property has two double bedrooms and a bathroom.

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

Apt 18, Caragh Court, Philipsburgh Avenue, Fairview, Dublin 3

€195,000, Frank Fleming

This is a D1-rated studio apartment on the second floor of an 1970s block with no lift. Extending to 32sq m (344sq ft), would benefit from modernisation. Reconfiguring the layout to bring the hall space into the main room, subject to relevant restrictions, could deliver a more considered layout that faces west and gets lots of light.

On view: By appointment at frankfleming.ie

209 Glebemount, Wicklow town, Co Wicklow

€450,000, Forkin Property

This is a sizeable two- to three-bedroom detached house in a small estate within a short walk of Wicklow town centre. Light-filled with large windows throughout, there’s a kitchen, separate livingroom and a room used as a bedroom downstairs. Extending to 110sq m (1184sq ft) with a D1 Ber, the house has two good-size bedrooms that share a shower room.

On view: By appointment at forkin.ie

The Triangle, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€600,000, REA McGee

Abounding the 14th hole of Edmonstown Golf Club, this 1977-built four-bedroom bungalow is surrounded by greenery and is situated off Edmonstown Road, at the city limits with the M50 nearby. Extending to 131sq m (1,410sq ft), the detached property has a G Ber rating and is set on a quarter-acre sloping site.

On view: By appointment at reamcgee.ie