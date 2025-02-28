Pristine period home on quiet Dun Laoghaire terrace for €875,000

Address : 3 Dungar Terrace, Dún Laoghaire Price : €875,000 Agent : SherryFitzGerald

One of a terrace of six Edwardian houses on a quiet cul-de-sac off Dún Laoghaire’s Northumberland Avenue, running parallel to George’s Street Upper, 3 Dungar Terrace is in pristine condition throughout.

This box-bay-fronted home, built in 1910, last sold in January 2021 for €736,000, according to the Property Price Register. For a house of its vintage, it has an impressive B2 Ber rating, having been sensitively upgraded throughout.

The front door’s leaded-glass panels have been retained, while double glazing, including of the box-bay windows, is discreet. The front door opens into a pale timber-floored hall that’s sealed with a matt varnish. There are two interconnecting reception rooms with dado-height panelling and louvred shutters. Each has a marble fire surround, tiled insert and brass hood; the one in the livingroom, to the front, is an open fireplace; that in the diningroom, to the rear, has been sealed up, its brass hood painted black.

There are new brass doorknobs and escutcheons that are in keeping with the original brass handles on the sliding pocket doors that can close one room off from the other. When this is open the rooms are dual-aspect.

The eat-in kitchen is to the rear of the house past a cloakroom under the stairs; here every available centimetre of usable space has been purposed for storage. A row of under-counter units lines the exterior wall, with a table that seats six on the opposing side. The fridge has been recessed into a space under the stairs while more kitchen cabinetry has been cleverly set into the corner chimney breast.

There are five cabinets, three below the counter and two above; one pulls down to give you counter space while another operates using a lift-up shutter mechanism.

This space leads into a small utility area, opening out then on to an east-facing rear yard. This area has been smartly arranged, with lots of storage for outdoor cushions as well as room to fit a barbecue. A timber deck set with planters can be lifted to access a set of steps that open to give pedestrian access to the lane behind.

Hallway

Interconnecting reception rooms

Reception room

Livingroom

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bathrooom

Outdoors to rear

There is a very stylishly appointed family bathroom on the hall return, with twin sinks, a large shower stall and a separate free-standing bath.

On the first floor there are two double bedrooms. The principal, which is to the front, extends across the width of the house and includes a sun-warmed reading nook in the box bay. Both bedrooms have fitted wardrobes.

The third double is on the first-floor return. All accommodation features laminate flooring.

The owner keeps the bins to the front; there is residents' permit on-street parking, although double-yellow lines prohibit parking directly outside the property.

The house is well located, being close to all Dún Laoghaire has to offer. The area’s attractions include its pier walks, the weekly farmers’ market in the People’s Park, swim spots off the West Pier, at Seapoint and at the Forty Foot, and eateries aplenty in nearby Glasthule and Monkstown.

Number 3 Dungar Terrace extends to 126sq m (1,356sq ft), and is seeking €875,000 through agents SherryFitzGerald.