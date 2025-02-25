Five-bed home in sought-after Dublin 6 development for €1.25m

Address : 14 Merton Crescent, Milltown, Dublin 6 Price : €1,250,000 Agent : Mullery O'Gara

The owners of 14 Merton Crescent always had their eye on the Milltown development. With two young children, they liked the idea of the security of the road and the adaptability of the property.

They moved into number 14 in 2009 and in that time the house has facilitated the toddler years, the street-play stage and the teenage need-for-space phase. With the accommodation set out over three floors, the family changed how they lived in the house to suit each new stage of life.

Part of the Mount St Anne’s development, the O’Mahony Pike-designed homes at Merton Crescent were built around 25 years ago. There is always a lot of interest when homes in the Dublin 6 scheme come up for sale due to the location and the size of the properties.

Number 14 has a floor area of 230sq m (2,475 sq ft), and has come on to the market through agents Mullery O’Gara with an asking price of €1.25 million.

The five-bedroom terraced house has two separate entrances: one on the ground floor and the other up a flight of steps on the first floor.

On the ground floor there is a cloakroom, understairs storage and a guest loo in the hallway. To the right is a casual livingroom with oak flooring. At the back of the house is the open-plan kitchen/diningroom. This bright south-facing room is fitted with a good range of presses and drawer units, and has an integrated fridge-freezer, Neff hob, microwave and oven, and a Miele dishwasher. There is also a utility room for extra storage that is plumbed for a washing machine and dryer.

Double doors in the kitchen open out to the 18m (59ft) rear garden which is mostly laid in lawn with bordering flower beds, and a patio and barbecue area.

On the first floor there is a second guest wc off the entrance hall. There is a bedroom at the front of the house, with a large bay window and en suite bathroom. In the early years of living at number 14, the owners used this as a bedroom for au pairs, or as a private guest bedroom. As the kids became more independent, this room became the principal bedroom, leaving the kids to enjoy the upper floor.

There is a more formal reception room on this level, with a sandstone fireplace and an arch through to a sunroom or dining area that overlooks the rear garden.

There are four more bedrooms on the top floor, two of which are en suite, and a landing with hot press and access to the attic.

The house has a B2 energy rating and has recently been fitted with a new boiler and new windows; the bathrooms have been renovated.

There is a shed in the back garden and a bike rack in the front. The development and public areas very well kept, with residents paying €905 a year in management fees.

There is private access to the Milltown Luas stop on the green line. Ranelagh, Rathmines, Milltown and Donnybrook villages are all close by, and schools within walking distance include Gonzaga and Alexandra.

The owners will be sad to leave the house and will never forget the “blissful” years when their sons were young and playing outdoors all day. But now that their sons have grown up, they feel it is only right to let another young family enjoy the security and space on offer at 14 Merton Crescent.