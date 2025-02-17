Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Co Wicklow from €420,000 to €795,000

5 Shelton Park, Kimmage, Dublin 12

McGuirk Beggan, €595,000

This three-bedroom, one bathroom dormer bungalow just off Kimmage Road West extends to 111 sq m (1,194sq ft). It has been well maintained throughout, has off-street parking to the front and a southwesterly facing rear with a garage to the side offering potential for conversion at a later stage subject to permission. It is within easy commutes of several secondary schools.

On view By appointment at mcguirkbeggan.ie

507 Blackhorse Avenue, Navan Road, Dublin 7

€595,000, DNG

This two-bedroom plus attic room cottage just across the road from the Phoenix Park is in walk-in condition. It was renovated in 2009 with new plumbing and electrics, with a new boiler installed last year. The C3 Ber-rated house extends to 92sq m (990sq ft) and has off-street parking for one car to the front and an east-facing paved garden.

On view By appointment dng.ie

2 New Park Road, Blackrock, Co Dublin

Janet Carroll, €795,000

This smartly appointed semidetached house has four bedrooms and two bathrooms with scope to extend out the back into the garden and to the side into the garage. Currently, the C3 Ber-rated residence extends to 125sq metres (1,345 sq ft). It is within walking and short cycling distance of numerous schools.

On view By appointment at janetcarroll.ie

4 Moss Cottages, Enniskerry Road, Kilternan, Dublin 18

SherryFitzGerald, €480,000

At the foot of the Dublin mountains, with the M50 nearby, Moss Cottage is a double-fronted semidetached house in need of modernisation. With deep pockets there is a lot of room to improve. Extending to 82 sq metres (883 sq feet) the G-Ber rated doer-upper is presented as a three-bedroom house with side access into a south-facing, 30m-long back garden.

On view By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

8 Kilmalum Drive, Blessington Manor, Blessington, Co Wicklow

JP&M Doyle, €420,000

This three-bedroom, three-bathroom semidetached house is in a small estate, on quiet cul-de-sac at the edge of Blessington. It has a B2 Ber and 103sq m (1,108sq ft) of space across its two floors. The main bedroom is en suite and includes a walk-in wardrobe. The back garden has a sunny aspect and is laid out in a low-maintenance style.

On view By appointment at jpmdoyle.ie