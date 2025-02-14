Handsome Dún Laoghaire Victorian terrace with beautiful gardens for €1.45m

Number 12 Mulgrave Terrace is single storey to the front and two storey to the back. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Address : 12 Mulgrave Terrace, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin Price : €1,450,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Number 12 Mulgrave Terrace is a Victorian villa-style terraced house that was completely refurbished by its owners in 2009, with the period features either restored or replicated, and the reception room floors replaced with wide-plank tongue-and-groove French oak. This home is for sale through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €1.45 million.

The property has been fully insulated with an air-to-water heat pump and a solar water heating system installed, bringing the Ber up to an impressive A2. The drawingroom has a new white-stone fireplace with electric fire, but the central heating system is so efficient, the electric fire is hardly ever switched on.

The owners also made a few clever configuration changes to make this split-level home work better for them and their family, beginning with the 19.35m (63ft) front garden, which they flipped, bringing the gravelled parking area closer to the street, and putting the beautifully landscaped private garden in front of the house behind an archway clad in clematis montana. There’s parking for several cars, plus an electric vehicle charging point.

The house is single storey to the front and two storey to the back, so this 197sq m (2,120sq ft) home looks deceptively small from the outside. The front door is topped by an intricate fanlight and framed by two Doric columns. The entrance hall has period-style black-and-white tiles, and to the left is the elegant drawingroom, with sash windows and working shutters and bespoke cabinetry in the alcoves.

Front garden. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Entrance hall. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Drawingroom/diningroom. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Drawingroom. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Folding doors connect this room to the diningroom, creating a great open space for entertaining. The ceiling cornicing and centre roses in these rooms had to be replaced, and this was skilfully done by the Old Mould Company.

To the right of the hallway are two large double bedrooms, one of which is being used as a livingroom, with sash window and working shutters looking out to the front garden, and bespoke fitted cabinetry on either side of the chimney breast. Bedroom two has a sash window looking over the back garden.

At the end of the hallway is a small guest WC and shower room with partly tiled walls, and steps lead down to the kitchen, which has a tiled floor and floor-mounted units painted in the beige hue of Farrow & Ball Savage Ground, with granite countertops and an electric Aga with gas hob.

The owners extended the kitchen out to the side, creating a bright, contemporary dining space, with French doors leading out to the west-facing back garden. French doors also link this space to the original diningroom. Behind a large chimney breast in the kitchen is a hidden pantry with fitted units, and a utility room with Belfast sink and black granite worktops.

The back garden is west-facing and very private, with paved patio area and pergola, herbaceous beds stocked with peonies, geraniums and daffodils, and a feature goldfish pond. A gap between houses on the street behind means there’s nothing to block the afternoon and early evening sun from pouring in.

Kitchen/diningroom extension. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Diningroom extension. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Livingroom. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Main bedroom. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Main bedroom ensuite. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Second bedroom. Photograph: Angela Mujica

Upstairs, the owners did some more reconfiguring, turning bedroom three into the principal bedroom suite, with double aspect, a large en suite bathroom with tiled floor, partly tiled walls and sash window overlooking the back garden. A free-standing cast-iron slipper bath is the centrepiece here, and there’s also a shower cubicle. A mirrored door leads into a dressingroom with open hanging, drawer and shelf units, and a Velux window.

The owners also converted the attic space into two sizeable rooms on either side of a landing, each with two Velux windows and access to eaves storage. While there’s not a huge amount of headroom here, they would still make fine kids' playrooms, teenagers' dens or yoga rooms.