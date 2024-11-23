Three-bed terrace with trendy interior in Dublin 8 for €550,000

Address : 13 St Thomas Road, South Circular Road, Dublin 8 Price : €550,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

View this property on MyHome.ie

Taking its name from saint and martyr Thomas Becket, St Thomas Road lies in the Tenters area off the South Circular Road in Dublin 8. The area takes its name from fields of tents where 18th century weavers once dried their linen.

There’s a wonderful image held by Dublin City Library and Archive which depicts the old Weaver’s Hall on the Coombe, celebrating the fact that this part of Dublin had a thriving linen industry for the guts of 1,000 years. Recent archaeological excavations found spindles, weights and bone needles along with evidence that this area also once had a thriving watered silk industry; 10 centuries later, the area is home to just one weaving company, The Botany Weavers, who are key suppliers of seat and curtain fabrics to the aviation industry.

Part of the living space

Livingroom

In 1922, after the demise of the Dublin linen trade and after fields here were used for market gardening, housing was developed, which has since become a sought after spot to live due to its proximity to town and services along Clanbrassil and Cork streets.

Number 13 St Thomas Road, a three bedroom mid-terrace house has just been launched to the market through Sherry FitzGerald.

READ MORE

Extending to 107sq m, the property has been well maintained over the past century. Inside the front door, laminate wood flooring runs through the ground floor where a generous livingroom spans the width of the house. Beyond lies a kitchen/dining area, which has fitted units, cool monochrome checkered tiling and lots of natural light thanks to an atrium-style roof window.

[ Ballsbridge mews formerly home to Irish musician for €1.95mOpens in new window ]

Kitchen

Dining area

From here there is access to a well-maintained courtyard through double doors and a large family bathroom and an adjacent bespoke storage unit which conceals the washing machine and dryer.

Upstairs are two double bedrooms, both of which retain their little cast iron fireplaces, and a single box room.

On-street parking is available to the front, though given its location you would quite easily live here without a vehicle, as the city is within walking distance and the area has great access to public transport.

Main bedroom

Bedroom two

Courtyard

With a lovely feel throughout, thanks to the property retaining some original flooring against a white palette, it has a Ber of C3 and is seeking €550,000. Prices have been steadily increasing in the area since number 37 achieved €539,000 back in 2016. The most recent sale on the street listed on the Property Price Register was number 23, a 93sq m three-bedroom D1-rated house (albeit with a larger rear space out back), which achieved €598,000 in September this year.