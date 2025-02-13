Grand Georgian home at centre of new Delgany development for €2.35m

The large Georgian house at the centre of a development of luxury new homes in Delgany, Co Wicklow, is for sale after being completely renovated. It’s one of the last four homes on the Struan Hill development to go on the market: 13 were sold over the last two years at prices up to €1.3 million.

Struan House, the original house built in 1830, is for sale for €2.35 million through Savills. The 463sq m (4,983sq ft) detached four/five-bed on 0.36 of an acre stands in the centre of the development, high on a hill just outside Delgany village looking across Greystones to the sea. Fitted out to the same high spec as the new homes – Villeroy and Boch sanitary ware, oak parquet floors, quartz-topped kitchen island unit – it has the high ceilings and large sash windows of the original period house.

It has an air-to-water heating system with underfloor heating downstairs and radiators upstairs. As a protected structure, it’s Ber-exempt.

It appears that it was once the home of a Captain Clement Robinson, one of the founders of Delgany Golf Club, who was awarded the Victoria Cross posthumously after being killed in the first World War. The Buildings of Ireland website describes Struan House as a “largely well-preserved and prominently sited late Georgian residence whose value lies in its unusual part three, part two-storey arrangement”.

READ MORE

The site took close to 20 years to be developed: back in 2008, a showhouse went for sale on the site for €3.8 million, before the economic crash. Eventually, 13 new homes were built by developers CPF and launched in 2022.

Struan House: entrance hallway

The front porch of Struan House, added in about 1930, makes for an unusual entrance for a grand period house: two separate single doors open into the wide tiled porch. This opens into a grander double-height entrance hall.

[ Refurbished Grand Canal Dock penthouse for €550,000Opens in new window ]

The house is unfurnished and the decor is fairly neutral, waiting for new owners to create their own style. That said, some of the rooms have been painted vividly: a downstairs study is a dark Farrow & Ball Hague Blue, while a formal diningroom is painted Farrow & Ball Dead Salmon, a pinkish-brown shade. A games room is in Farrow & Ball Deep Reddish Brown, but the kitchen, hall and bedrooms are painted a soothing pale grey called Oyster Bed.

Struan House games room

The front hall is floored with chevron engineered oak and there are oak floors throughout the downstairs.

A solid-oak staircase is on the left of the front hall. A door on the right opens into the dark-blue study with sash windows at the front and side. The room behind – with the reddish brown walls – is described as the games room.

Double doors from here open into the modern extension at the back of the house. The kitchen sits on one side, with a dining space in the middle and a sittingroom at the other end. It’s a wide, bright space with long roof lights in the ceiling and a wall of windows and doors opening on to a wide back garden.

Spacious kitchen/livingroom/diningroom

The kitchen (by SM Wood Design) is smart and unfussy, with floor-to-ceiling grey units, pale quartz-topped island and countertop, Quooker tap over the sink and a Rangemaster cooker. A utility room off the kitchen has a wall of cupboards. Other rooms include a formal diningroom and a drawingroom with a bioethanol gas fireplace. There’s a smart downstairs bathroom and a cloakroom that conceals CCTV security equipment.

The kitchen is smart and unfussy, with floor-to-ceiling grey units

There are restored back stairs leading to the first floor, harking back to their likely use by house staff years ago. There are four double bedrooms (with built-in SM Wood Design wardrobes) on the first floor, an attic on the second floor that could be a bedroom, and from the rooms at the front, views of the sea.

Most of the rooms are dual aspect, with double-glazed sash windows. The main bedroom has a separate walk-in wardrobe and a large en suite bathroom. The large main bathroom, like all the bathrooms, is smart, it’s part-tiled with pale tiles and it has the by now de rigueur deep oval bath.

Bathroom: a de rigueur deep oval bath

There’s a wide granite patio at the back of the house stepping to a wide green 900sq m lawn. Raised beds border a wall and wooden fencing at the back of the property, with a number of houses in the Struan Hill development looking over Struan House.