Refurbished Grand Canal Dock penthouse for €550,000

Address : 198 The George, Grand Canal Dock, Dublin 2 Price : €550,000 Agent : Owen Reilly

View this property on MyHome.ie

On the sixth floor of The George development in Spencer Dock is this completely refurbished penthouse at number 198, in pristine, walk-in condition and stylishly renovated.

It on the market seeking €550,000 through Owen Reilly and is likely to be of interest to investors, employees working in the area and expats seeking a low-maintenance city base.

The apartment is up-to-date in a superb location and presents nothing more challenging for a prospective new owner than to unpack and make the place their own.

It is dual aspect, with the bedroom and study getting the rising sun in the morning and the living area enjoying sunsets in the evening.

READ MORE

Living area with vaulted ceiling

Study

During renovations, the 66sq m (710sq ft) apartment was completely gutted to its original shell, so everything from interior walls to the fixtures and fittings are brand new. While rebuilding, every square inch of space was pressed into use, resulting in a versatile, compact space.

As you enter the apartment through a small lobby, the kitchen is in the centre, off which is the living space. Both combine into a sophisticated space, with sleek, dark kitchen units, Miele appliances and a narrow, curved island. Well-designed, the kitchen offers an abundance of storage.

At the end of the island, a tall cabinet with smoked glass doors is perfect for spirits and glassware, making for a smart, sleek home bar. Thanks to a vaulted glass ceiling, the living area is light-filled and bright, and floor-to-ceiling windows on the west wall substantially increase the light. Double doors swing open on to a long balcony facing west, overlooking the bustling Grand Canal Dock with its plentiful cafes and eateries.

Bedroom with en suite and walk-in wardrobe

En-suite bathroom

East-facing balcony

A guest WC is concealed behind a sliding door in the centre of the apartment, and another sliding shutter conceals a narrow utility closet with a washer/dryer and shelves above it for laundry. The bedroom and study are to the rear of the apartment, both bordered by an east-facing balcony that overlooks the Aviva Stadium, with a vista that sweeps from the Poolbeg towers to Dún Laoghaire pier, Killiney Hill and the Sugarloaf.

The study has cabinetry high on the wall, a single bed beneath it and a wide wooden desk that spans the window. Next to it lies the main bedroom with a well-fitted-out walk-in wardrobe, the aforementioned balcony and stunning views, and a hotel-level en suite. The bathroom has a combination of brick effect tile and larger ceramic that adds a touch of luxury to quite a masculine space, with a free-standing bath.

Just above the walk-in wardrobe is a hatch leading to the attic, with pull-down Stira for easy access to a capacious, 54sq m attic space, so storage will not be an issue.

There is a new heating system in place and the property has a D1 Ber. The building’s annual management fee is €2,460, and owners will also have a designated car parking spot in the underground car park.

Given its location, owners can walk or take a bus into the city centre, while the Grand Canal Dock Dart station is just a five-minute walk away.