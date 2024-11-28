Five homes on view this week in Dublin and Meath from €495,000 to €1.5 million

10 The View, Ballycullen Gate, Ballycullen, Dublin 24

DNG, €569,000

This three-bedroom, detached bungalow is on a corner plot within Ballycullen Gate, a development constructed by Maplewood Residential. It has a large south-facing garden boasting uninterrupted views of the Dublin Mountains. The house extends to about 100sq m (1,076sq ft), while the garden is a further 96sq m (1033sq ft). Ber A2

On view: By appointment at dng.ie

22 Patrick Street

22 Patrick Street, Dún Laoghaire, Co Dublin

Lansdowne Partnership, €495,000

Situated in the heart of Dún Laoghaire, No 22 Patrick Street is a charming two-bedroom midterrace home with rear courtyard. Situated off the main drag, it has two double bedrooms and bathroom upstairs with a sittingroom to the front and a diningroom that opens through a kitchen on the ground floor. It extends to 68sq m (732sq ft) and has a west-facing rear courtyard. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

17 Hunter’s Lane, Ashbourne, Co Meath

Sherry FitzGerald Geraghty, €750,000

Families with kids will love this five-bedroom, two-bathroom, dormer bungalow for its proximity to a national school around the corner. With a brick facade and a sizeable back garden, the handsome house has three bedrooms at entrance level, two doubles and a small single, with another two large doubles upstairs. Extending to 176sq m (1,894sq ft), it has an interconnecting kitchen/diningroom and a separate sittingroom. Ber C2

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

17 Shrewsbury Lawn, Cabinteely, Dublin 18

Sherry FitzGerald, €1.3million

A large A-frame house in a mature development with a big open-plan kitchen/livingroom and separate utility and boot rooms, as well as three to four bedrooms, depending on how you want to configure it. Extending to 195sq m (2,098sq ft), upstairs has two bedrooms and two bathrooms as well as an attic room. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

3 Arkle, Avondale Road, Killiney, Co Dublin

Auctioneera, AMV €1.5 million

A detached four-bedroom house in a small in-fill development extends to 195sq m (2,098 sq ft). It has a separate utility room to its large kitchen, which was designed by interior designer Sara Cosgrove, who did the showhouse and is known for her work on RTÉ’s Home of the Year. This space overlooks the garden. Two of its four doubles have en suite bathrooms and there is off-street parking for up to three cars. Ber A2

On view: By appointment at auctioneera.ie