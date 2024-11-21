Five homes on view this week in Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow from €450,000 to €595,000

4 Cedar Court, Churchfields, Delgany Wood, Delgany, Co Wicklow

Derek Byrne, €470,000

A midterrace house in a small development of about 35 homes built in 2006. This two-bedroom property, which extends to 78sq m (839sq ft), is situated in a quiet cul-de-sac, about 1.5km from the centre of the village. Well appointed, it has a separate livingroom and kitchen with two of its three bathrooms upstairs — perfect if you want to rent a room. Ber B3.

On view: By appointment at dbproperty.ie

A large ground-floor apartment in a gated development on Westminister Road

3 Westminster Hall, Westminster Road, Foxrock, Dublin 18

Eoin O’Neill, €550,000

A large ground-floor apartment built in the early 1990s by Lark Homes on the site of a big house. With about 15 units in total in the building, this 102sq m (1,097sq ft) two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment opens directly from the dining area on to a private westerly garden. It has a separate kitchen, stylish lounge, generous ceiling heights and its principal bedroom is en suite. Ber C3.

On view: By appointment at eoinoneill.ie

A 1980s semi with good local schools and transport connections

Roslyn, 170 Whitebeams Road, Wedgewood, Sandyford, Dublin 16

Sherry FitzGerald, €595,000

A 1980s three-bedroom, one-bathroom semidetached house in a mature development close to the Greenline Luas stop at Stillorgan, Dundrum Town Centre and multiple schools. The 96sq m (1,022sq ft) house has a sittingroom and separate kitchen that spans the width of the house and opens out to the back garden. There are three bedrooms plus an attic room with an en suite bathroom. Ber D1.

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

32 The Watermill, Raheny, Dublin 5

Lansdowne Partnership, €450,000

Looking to surround yourself with gorgeous green spaces? This third-floor apartment has floor-to-ceiling windows framing views of St Anne’s Park, the former Guinness family estate of 220 acres leading down to the seafront at Clontarf. It was built in about 2005 and extends to 82sq m (889sq ft); the unit has a west-facing balcony. Ber C1

On view: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

Adjacent to the Castletown estate, this bungalow is in a sylvan setting

180 Woodview, Castletown, Celbridge, Co Kildare

Coonan Property, €595,000

Situated adjacent to the Castletown Demesne, the Palladian mansion designed by Alessandro Galilei along with Edward Lovett Pearce, who later designed Parliament House on Dublin’s College Green, this four-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow, 155sq m (1668sq ft) in size, has a large back garden and the added bonus of access to the sylvan surrounds of the estate. Built in 1990, it is on a quiet cul-de-sac. Ber C3

On view: By appointment at coonan.com