Not an inch out of place at sensitively upgraded Victorian four-bed in Rathmines for €1.395m

York Road forms part of a loop connecting Maxwell Road to Upper Rathmines Road in the popular Dublin 6 suburb of Rathmines. It’s a sought-after location due to its proximity to the bustling village and schools such as Kildare Place National School, Alexandra College and Sandford Park School.

Number 11 York Road, a fully refurbished Victorian redbrick, has just been launched to the market through DNG, seeking €1.395 million. It was purchased by its current owners in 2015, while they were living abroad. The property formerly had planning permission for an extension, which they were keen to have reinstated. Upon their return to Ireland, they engaged MVK Architects to work on a sensitive refurbishment of the period four-bedroom terrace.

The whole place, which the owners say had not been touched since the 1970s, was completely gutted and a bright extension was added to the rear. In tandem, all services such as plumbing and electrics were replaced, while original features such as pitch-pine flooring, fireplaces, ornate ceiling coving and a stained-glass window on the staircase, were fully restored.

Conducted in 2020, it’s a super transformation and one of the standout features is the fabulous symmetry of the layout within. It’s as if the whole place was originally designed to be as it is now, and with plenty of bespoke storage – by joiner Joe Craddock – bits and pieces can be stored out of sight.

The owners also engaged colour consultant Olha Kelly to advise on a selection of hues that would work best within the property. “We had already picked about 60 per cent of the colours she chose, but after she spent eight hours in the house watching how the light changed through the day, colours for the rooms were changed around to suit,” one of the owners says.

Extending to 153sq m (1,647sq ft), plus the converted attic measuring 22sq m (237sq ft), there’s not an inch out of place in this home.

With the usual layout of a Victorian terraced house, two interconnecting rooms lie to the front, both of which retain original details. From here, a storage-lined corridor leads down to the new extension, which houses the open-plan kitchen/diningroom.

Here, the perfect symmetry is clear, and the space, despite having a northern aspect, is flooded with light. A Silestone-topped central island marks the boundary between the dining space and the Shalford Interiors hand-painted kitchen, while floor-to-ceiling glass doors open out to the garden, which is well set up for entertaining.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, three fine doubles and a single, along with a good-sized main bathroom.

Up another flight of stairs lies the attic room, which is currently used as a guest room and benefits from having an adjacent bathroom.

Outside, the back garden has a long storage shed to one side, with a new boundary wall of specially imported French bricks opposite, while a gate allows direct pedestrian access. A sedum roof overlooked by the principal bedroom provides drainage and energy efficiency, while also giving softness and colour to an otherwise functional roof.

Out front, with some privacy facilitated by a graceful copper beech tree in the garden, there is on-street parking.

Its Ber is C3, which is a huge increase in efficiency, with no loss to original features, and the house has underfloor heating in the extension and gas-fired heating throughout.