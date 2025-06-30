What will €325,000 buy in Kinsale and Co Kilkenny?

Town

12 Barrack Street, Kinsale, Co Cork

€325,000, James Murphy & Co Auctioneers

This 300-year-old Ber-exempt three-bedroom end-terrace cottage has rustic charm aplenty across its 81sq m (871sq ft) of space. It includes exposed beams, lime-plastered walls, deep windowsills and a double-height living space where a spiral staircase leads up to the accommodation. It is at the top of the town and has a large, south-facing back garden.

Plus The large private garden

Minus It has oil-fired central heating

Neigham Cottage, Neigham, Gowran, Co Kilkenny

Country

€325,000, Sherry FitzGerald McCreery

Set on 0.4 of an acre, this creeper-clad four-bedroom, three-bathroom detached cottage is just a couple of kilometres from charming Gowran village and looks on to the ruin of Neigham Castle. It features tongue-and groove panelling, stylish timber windows, and gorgeous gardens and outbuildings. Set well back from the road, the D2-rated abode extends to 183sq m (1,969sq ft).

Plus A rural setting with landmark views

Minus Some rooms have low ceilings