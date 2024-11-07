Residential

Five homes on view this week in Dublin, with prices ranging from €330,000 to €1.495m

New to the market in Dartry, Blackrock, Dundrum, Ballsbridge and Howth

This Balnagowan apartment is close to Ranelagh, Rathmines and Rathgar
This Balnagowan apartment is close to Ranelagh, Rathmines and Rathgar
Alanna Gallagher
Thu Nov 07 2024 - 05:00

4a Balnagowan, Palmerston Park, Dublin 6

Lansdowne Partnership, €330,000

Set on the picturesque grounds of a former Victorian priory directly opposite Palmerston Park, this one-bedroom, ground-floor apartment extending to 45sq m (484sq ft) has tiled flooring throughout, with a kitchenette off the livingroom. It is within walking distance of Ranelagh, Rathmines and Rathgar, and close to the green-line Luas stops at Cowper and Milltown. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

74 Rockford Park in Blackrock is in turnkey condition
74 Rockford Park in Blackrock is in turnkey condition

74 Rockford Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€675,000, SherryFitzGerald Blackrock

This end-terrace house has been upgraded and extended, resulting in a turnkey home. Measuring 115sq m (1,237sq ft), the three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has a sittingroom to the front and a large kitchen/livingroom to the rear that leads out to the back garden. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

READ MORE
1 Balally Road is a spacious property
1 Balally Road is a spacious property

1 Balally Road, Dundrum, Dublin 16

Eoin O’Neill, €730,000

A light-filled three-bedroom house extending to 127 sq m (1,367 sq ft) with spacious and flexible accommodation just off Sandyford Road. Downstairs, there is the sittingroom, the kitchen and one of its three bedrooms, adjacent to a shower room. There are two good-size doubles upstairs. Ber E2

On view: By appointment at eoneill.ie

Saoirse in Howth boasts views across Balscadden and Ireland’s Eye
Saoirse in Howth boasts views across Balscadden and Ireland’s Eye

Saoirse, Upper Cliff Road, Howth, Co Dublin

JB Kelly, €750,000

Situated at the edge of the Howth, this detached dormer bungalow takes in views across Balscadden and Ireland’s Eye. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom with attic conversion extends to 78sq m (850 sq ft). Howth village is a 1km stroll away. Ber C1

On view: By appointment at kelly.ie

107 Leeson Street Upper comes with its own music studio
107 Leeson Street Upper comes with its own music studio

107 Leeson Street Upper, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Lynam Auctioneers, €1.495m

This is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom Georgian townhouse with a one-bedroom self-contained apartment at garden level, with its own music studio. Extending to 127sq m (1,367sq ft), its light-filled rooms have honey-coloured floorboards and period ceiling heights throughout. Ber F

On View: By appointment at lynam.ie

On the Money

On the Money

Our weekly personal finance digest will provide you with the insight you need to save money and make smart spending decisions