Five homes on view this week in Dublin, with prices ranging from €330,000 to €1.495m

This Balnagowan apartment is close to Ranelagh, Rathmines and Rathgar

4a Balnagowan, Palmerston Park, Dublin 6

Lansdowne Partnership, €330,000

Set on the picturesque grounds of a former Victorian priory directly opposite Palmerston Park, this one-bedroom, ground-floor apartment extending to 45sq m (484sq ft) has tiled flooring throughout, with a kitchenette off the livingroom. It is within walking distance of Ranelagh, Rathmines and Rathgar, and close to the green-line Luas stops at Cowper and Milltown. Ber D2

On view: By appointment at lansdownepartnership.ie

74 Rockford Park in Blackrock is in turnkey condition

74 Rockford Park, Blackrock, Co Dublin

€675,000, SherryFitzGerald Blackrock

This end-terrace house has been upgraded and extended, resulting in a turnkey home. Measuring 115sq m (1,237sq ft), the three-bedroom, one-bathroom house has a sittingroom to the front and a large kitchen/livingroom to the rear that leads out to the back garden. Ber B3

On view: By appointment at sherryfitz.ie

1 Balally Road is a spacious property

1 Balally Road, Dundrum, Dublin 16

Eoin O’Neill, €730,000

A light-filled three-bedroom house extending to 127 sq m (1,367 sq ft) with spacious and flexible accommodation just off Sandyford Road. Downstairs, there is the sittingroom, the kitchen and one of its three bedrooms, adjacent to a shower room. There are two good-size doubles upstairs. Ber E2

On view: By appointment at eoneill.ie

Saoirse in Howth boasts views across Balscadden and Ireland’s Eye

Saoirse, Upper Cliff Road, Howth, Co Dublin

JB Kelly, €750,000

Situated at the edge of the Howth, this detached dormer bungalow takes in views across Balscadden and Ireland’s Eye. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom with attic conversion extends to 78sq m (850 sq ft). Howth village is a 1km stroll away. Ber C1

On view: By appointment at kelly.ie

107 Leeson Street Upper comes with its own music studio

107 Leeson Street Upper, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4

Lynam Auctioneers, €1.495m

This is a three-bedroom, three-bathroom Georgian townhouse with a one-bedroom self-contained apartment at garden level, with its own music studio. Extending to 127sq m (1,367sq ft), its light-filled rooms have honey-coloured floorboards and period ceiling heights throughout. Ber F

On View: By appointment at lynam.ie