What will €250,000 buy in the US, the Caribbean, Spain, England and Edenderry?

Ireland: Edenderry

The dove-grey Carrick limestone of this former Church of Ireland building will likely appeal to renovators looking for a unique project with a Gothic aesthetic. Rahan Church extends to about 80sq m and comes with planning permission to convert and extend it to incorporate a four-bedroom home, which would add 177sq m of space. It is on about 1.3 acres of tree-lined grounds, a short drive from the village of Edenderry. The M4 motorway is about a 15-minute drive away.

US: New Orleans

The setting of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire, the book turned film of the same title, plays to the southern Gothic look of this one-bedroom studio on the second floor of a historical building in the city’s French Quarter, the centre of its nightlife. It extends to 72sq m and is set under the eaves; you can imagine Lestat de Lioncourt racing up the theatrical external staircase to enter the building before daybreak.

Trinidad and Tobago: Blanchisseuse

On the north coast of the Caribbean island of Tridinidad and Tobago – and west of the capital, Port of Spain – in the village of Blanchisseuse. This three-bedroom, two-bathroom beachfront villa, extending to 111sq m, offers stellar sea views and marvellous hiking trails and waterfall pools to plunge into nearby. Its interior is airy and open plan, and it has an outdoor terrace from which to enjoy the stunning ocean vista.

England: Yorkshire

Whitby, where Bram Stoker began writing Dracula, is an atmospheric port in north Yorkshire. Stoker would surely have been comfortable in this three-bedroom flat on the first floor of a sandstone period property on Upgang Lane. It has good ceiling heights and architraves, extends to 102sq m and shares a communal garden. It is about a five-minute walk from the town centre.

Spain: Galicia

This property is on almost 6.5 acres and includes a seven-bedroom stone-fronted house, which extends to 190sq m, as well as another property that needs refurbishment, a barn with atmospheric beams, a washing house and other outbuildings; all of which equates to 613sq m in total. It is 60km from Santiago de Compostela, the end of the Camino pilgrimage route. The city also offers direct flights from Dublin.