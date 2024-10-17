A quick walk to the Forty Foot: Contemporary home with strong environmental credentials for €1.5m

Address : 3 Violet Place, Sandycove, Co Dublin Price : €1,500,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

You would never know the existence of 3 Violet Place in Sandycove, such is the privacy this three-bedroom contemporary home affords. It was completed in October 2021, built to the rear of 65 Albert Road, and is only one of five homes with access on the quiet lane of Violet Place.

The owners engaged Node Architects to design a home “to maximise the width of the site, maximise the light within and create a flexible home for a young family,” who are now upsizing locally.

Taking advantage of the east- and west-facing plot, the house has two paved patio areas benefiting from morning and evening sunshine, while its location also allows a most private and secluded garden. There’s also a large workshed on site to house the family’s bikes – they cycle everywhere – along with paddle-boards, kayaks and other watersport accoutrements as they are close to the sea and just a 10-minute walk from the Forty Foot.

Front hall

KItchen

Living area

Sun room

As owners have a large extended family they wanted the kitchen table to be the focal point of the house, so it sits where an island would normally go, but there is also a peninsula for prep, breakfast and informal dining. What’s lovely about the kitchen, besides its teal hues, is the fact a lovely sunroom lies beyond, creating a transition between green spaces and its interior. Because of all its passive heat, it could be an amazing spot to grow tropical plants. The other end of the kitchen, separated by a living space, is a glazed nook that also benefits from lots of natural light.

Besides the open-plan kitchen flanked by well-lit glazed spaces is a separate reception room at garden level. This has myriad uses, and has been used as a playroom and home office by its owners as their needs have changed.

There’s plenty of attention to detail within. Firstly, the wooden slatted frame in which the television sits adds interest in terms of texture while also reducing the television’s dominance in the room. “As we have an A-energy rating, we couldn’t have an open fire, so we wanted the unit rather than the television to be a focal point, so it hides everything except the recessed screen,” the owner explains. More timber accents can be found in the louvred panels over windows on one side to ensure privacy, while other details such as Crittall-style interior doors also add interest.

Upstairs are three fine bedrooms. The well-proportioned main bedroom has a lovely en suite with terrazzo tiling, adding both clean contemporary lines and splashes of colour. There are a further two double bedrooms on this level and a good-sized family bathroom.

In terms of running costs, the property has a Ber of A1 so bills cost about €250 a month in the winter.

The property has three double bedrooms

En suite

Family bathroom

Rear elevation

The house has two paved patios and a secluded lawn

Rear garden

The property’s passive heating, solar panels, triple-glazed windows and air-to-water heat pump help to provide credits during summer months as part of the Microgeneration Support Scheme, whereby the house can sell excess electricity back to the grid, the owner says.

Sandycove is one of the most popular spots on the south Dublin coastline, especially for those who love the sea: nearby Dún Laoghaire has four boat clubs, while a 10-minute stroll will have you at the Forty Foot for daily sea swims. The villages of Sandycove and Glasthule, both of which are a few minutes’ stroll away, offer plenty in the way of eateries and wine bars.

Owners love the practically and spaciousness of their 173sq m (1,862sq ft) home, as well as the way light flows through it.

Number 3 Violet Hill, a bright, contemporary home designed with entertaining in mind, is now on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.5 million.