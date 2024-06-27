Classic detached Edwardian with spacious garden in Dartry for €2.95m

Address : Glenwood, 51 St Kevin’s Park, Dartry, Dublin 6 Price : €2,950,000 Agent : DNG

The quiet, leafy cul-de-sac of St Kevin’s Park in Dartry is known for its imposing redbrick period homes, mostly bay-windowed and spacious, dating from the early part of the 20th century.

Glenwood, at number 51, is a fine example of why these period houses are in demand in this part of Dublin 6. The four-bedroom house is charming in character and extends to a generous 252sq m (2,712sq ft). There is plenty of room in the attic should new owners want more space, and equally, the sizeable garden provides plenty of room to extend, subject to planning permission. The fact that many neighbours have added extensions indicates precedence, while an adjacent garage provides another option for amalgamation for additional accommodation.

Front porch has original tiling and stained glass. Photographs: Ronan Melia

Drawingroom

Diningroom

Set inside wrought-iron gates there’s parking for at least six cars on the gravelled driveway surrounded by mature plantings. Beyond its redbrick facade, two reception rooms in the form of a diningroom and drawingroom, which has the benefit of a fine bay window, flank each side of the hallway.

Special mention goes to the original features of this Edwardian home. It retains the original stained-glass and tiling in the entrance porch, and while the coving details in the hallway are impressive, the ornate ceiling plasterwork in both reception rooms – purportedly carried out by Italian craftsmen when the house was constructed during the Edwardian period – are really something. Both rooms also have original mahogany fireplaces with limestone inserts.

Study

Livingroom

Also at this level lies a study that overlooks a courtyard, a family room, a sunroom and a large kitchen/breakfastroom, which opens to the rear garden.

Upstairs are four bedrooms. The main one, which echoes the bay window below, is spacious, as is its en suite, so much so that there’s lots of room if new owners want to have a dressing area here too. An adjacent bedroom, which the family refer to as a “dormitory” as it is so large, could equally be reconfigured.

This is a downsizing sale. The family who have called this lovely redbrick home for 44 years say every family event was held here, from relay races in the back garden to playing board games at Christmas in front of a “sweltering fire”.

Kitchen/breakfastroom

Conservatory

It would benefit from some further modernisation but is well presented with new bathrooms, carpets and a new boiler all added within the past decade.

But the gardens could be the clincher. They extend to a whopping 125ft in length and are beautifully laid out with mature shrubs, a large lawn and an Indian sandstone patio with a block-built shed at the end for additional storage.

The main bedroom has a fine bay window

Rear elevation

Gardens are well stocked with room to extend

It is within walking distance of numerous schools including Alexandra, Gonzaga and Muckross colleges, as well as the High School and St Mary’s. It is well served by a number of bus routes, and there are plenty of recreation options, with everything from golf and rugby to tennis in the vicinity.

The redbrick Edwardian is in search of new custodians to call Glenwood home. With a Ber of D2, the property is now on the market through DNG, seeking €2.95 million.