A-rated Enniskerry retreat promises a mix of seclusion and village life for €2.7m

Address : Anvill, Forge Road, Enniskerry, Co Wicklow Price : €2,700,000 Agent : Sherry FitzGerald

Anvill, a two-minute walk from the picturesque village of Enniskerry, is a whopping 530sq m (5,705sq ft), A-rated pile. The site, tucked away on Forge Road – which takes its name from the granite blacksmiths house dating from 1855 – is so private, behind towering trees, you would barely notice it was there. What is on offer here is a fine home providing a balance between total seclusion and the convenience of village living.

Lying at the end of a sweeping driveway behind electronic gates, the property set over three levels lies on a generous half-acre site with lovely views to the spire of the local village church.

Inside the front door, a double-height reception hall gives an indication to the size and scale of this six-bedroom house. A solid wooden staircase, with a bit of a nod to Scarlett O’Hara in Gone with the Wind, sweeps up to the first floor against a backdrop of polished limestone flooring, with a rather grand-looking fireplace at its centre.

To the left, a spacious open plan kitchen/diningroom lies though double doors, and benefits from a fine bay window that accommodates the dining space. There’s also a living area off to the side, which has the benefit of double doors to the garden. An all-important prep kitchen lies behind – offering extra culinary space for catering large functions. An impressive lounge, also opening to the garden, lies at this level as does a home office.

A sweeping staircase lies in the front hall

Kitchen

Reception room

Reception room

Reception room

Office

To the front, a main drawingroom lies opposite the kitchen, which has lovely views to the meticulously kept front and side gardens.

As you would expect, the bedrooms, of which there are six, are generous in size and the main one has a curved wall echoing the dining space below with access to a balcony. Its well-appointed en suite has an egg-shaped Villeroy & Boch bath and large picture windows allow more views of the gardens and surrounding countryside. Two of the remaining bedrooms (one of which also has access to a balcony) are en suite, with the sixth bedroom lying on the top floor adjacent to a dual-aspect games room that has lovely views from a Juliet balcony.

It’s all very versatile in its layout, and how the property functions is well thought out. Expensive finishes such as solid wood and polished limestone flooring run through downstairs, while custom joinery can be found in the home office and throughout the reception rooms.

Main bedroom

The house has four bathrooms

Gardens are beautifully landscaped

The property has a water feature to the front

Outdoor dining area

The house has a most impressive A3 energy rating. This was achieved with high levels of insulation, underfloor heating and solar panels. It also has the benefit for being wired for CCTV and surround sound, while privacy is ensured by a video intercom at the front gate.

Anvill lies on a generous half acre site, all of which is meticulously landscaped with mature plants, lush greenery and a water feature to the front adds interest.

Though it bears a Co Wicklow address, Dublin is easy to access via the M50. The Luas and Dart are available nearby as are buses to the city centre. In terms of leisure, an abundance of hiking, walking and golf is nearby as are equestrian centres and both harrier and drag hunting are available locally. For sailors, there’s clubs in Bray and Dún Laoghaire, with numerous beaches in the vicinity for swimming.

Anvill is on the market through Sherry FitzGerald, seeking €2.7 million.