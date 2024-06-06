What will €325,000 buy in Dublin and Cavan?

This five-bedroom house sits on an elevated half-acre site in rural Cavan, about 2km from Gowna

Country

Address: Cornamucklagh, Lough Gowna, Co Cavan

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald Declan Woods

Extending to 195sq m, this five-bedroom house sits on an elevated half-acre site in rural Cavan, about 2km from Gowna. The property has a patio with a south-facing balcony to the front, giving great views of the surrounding countryside. It has dual vehicular entrances, mature plantings, a 60sq m double garage and a Ber of C2.

Plus: Good size well-lit house on a generous site

Minus: One or two carpets need updating

Town

Thomas Street

Address: 33 Millers Hall, Thomas Street, Dublin 8

Agent: Sherry FitzGerald

This two-bedroom 60sq m duplex apartment lies on the top floor of this mature development on Thomas Street. Living and dining areas lie on the upper floor, which has a south-facing balcony to the rear, as does the principal bedroom downstairs. Its location is sought after due to its proximity to the city centre, NCAD, the Guinness Storehouse and Dublin’s antique quarter.

Plus: Two south-facing balconies

Minus: Ber is rather low at D2