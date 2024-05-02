What will €425,000 buy in Dublin and Meath?

Ardglassan House, Ardglassan, Crossakiel, Co Meath, lies on seven acres of good land

Country

Address: Ardglassan House, Ardglassan, Crossakiel, Co Meath

Agent: Smith Harrington

Lying at the end of a tree-lined avenue, this Ber-exempt Victorian house dates from 1860 and lies on seven acres of good-quality land. Inside its near 200sq m are many original details such as tiling, architraves, shutters, coving and fireplaces. It has lovely courtyard farm buildings and stables that could be converted to something unique.

Plus: A great house and stables on good lands

Minus: Parts of the house will need some updating

Town

36 John Dillon Street, Christchurch, Dublin 8, has semi-solid French oak running through the ground floor.

Address: 36 John Dillon Street, Christchurch, Dublin 8

Agent: Felicity Fox

Situated beside Dublin’s antique quarter, this three-bedroom 58sq m house has been fully refurbished by its owners and now has a Ber of C1. It has semi-solid French oak running through the ground floor, where an open-plan kitchen/livingroom lies. Two of the bedrooms are double, while the principal bedroom – located downstairs – is en suite.

Plus: Fully restored in turnkey condition

Minus: Parking is on-street with resident permit