What will €425,000 buy in Dublin and Meath?

Country
Address: Ardglassan House, Ardglassan, Crossakiel, Co Meath
Agent: Smith Harrington
Lying at the end of a tree-lined avenue, this Ber-exempt Victorian house dates from 1860 and lies on seven acres of good-quality land. Inside its near 200sq m are many original details such as tiling, architraves, shutters, coving and fireplaces. It has lovely courtyard farm buildings and stables that could be converted to something unique.
[ What will €315,000 buy in France, Spain, Jamaica, Norway and Donegal? ]
Plus: A great house and stables on good lands
Minus: Parts of the house will need some updating
Town
Address: 36 John Dillon Street, Christchurch, Dublin 8
Agent: Felicity Fox
Situated beside Dublin’s antique quarter, this three-bedroom 58sq m house has been fully refurbished by its owners and now has a Ber of C1. It has semi-solid French oak running through the ground floor, where an open-plan kitchen/livingroom lies. Two of the bedrooms are double, while the principal bedroom – located downstairs – is en suite.
[ Open-plan spaces, marble-tiled floors, chandeliers everywhere in lavish Foxrock four-bed on two acres for €5m ]
Plus: Fully restored in turnkey condition
Minus: Parking is on-street with resident permit