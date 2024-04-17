Well-designed Crampton-built home in Clonskeagh for €1.75m

Address : 3 Milltown Bridge Road, Clonskeagh, Dublin 14 Price : €1,750,000 Agent : DNG

View this property on MyHome.ie

The term “Crampton built”, describing homes built by G&T Crampton in the 1930s and 1940s in Dublin, is synonymous with quality. Recently launched to the market by DNG is number 3 Milltown Bridge Road, a handsome detached house extending to a considerable 262sq m (2,820sq ft). It is directly opposite Dodder Ground, a detached Crampton-built home that sold in 2014 for €4 million, which was once the home of builder Hugh Crampton.

This five-bedroom redbrick house has been home to the same family for the past 62 years, and now it is time for another family to take custodianship and make it their own. Houses here tend to be homes for life, only coming to the market once children have flown off and parents are downsizing.

It is bathed in light thanks to good design, and is better viewed from the rear as its front elevation is somewhat hidden from view due to tall trees planted for privacy. As it stands, it has five good-sized reception rooms, and one of the five bedrooms is laid out as an office. A really lovely feature of the property is the corner brick fireplace in the diningroom, formerly a livingroom, that lies in the centre of the house.

With a Ber of F, there’s no doubt that this is a doer-upper and it will more than likely require some investment on the part of a new owner. But if houses on nearby Maple Road are anything to go by, there’s no shortage of inspiration for what deep pockets can achieve in transforming these lovely old suburban homes.

READ MORE

[ Victorian pile in Virginia with private lake, tennis court and indoor pool for €1.8m ]

Rear elevation

Kitchen

Living room

It’s a considerable house on a good 0.3-acre site. The family who grew up here played tennis and badminton all summer long, and the garden benefits from the ideal southerly aspect. There’s also a western face, where the family built a little courtyard to catch the sun from about noon, while at the very end of the garden there’s a tiny shed that the family refer to as a “summer house” as it gets light from evening sun.

The gardens, which are laid out as lawn, have lots of potential. They have been used to host more than 100 guests at a 21st and a 25th wedding anniversary, for which marquees were erected.

Most of Clonskeagh is within Dublin 14, though there is a portion that runs towards Milltown and Ranelagh – often referred to as Vergemount – but locals here tend to consider themselves Clonskeagh residents. The Luas at Milltown and Windy Arbour have been some of the biggest additions to the area in terms of connectivity, facilitating a 15-minute commute to the city centre, and Dundrum Town Centre is about a 10 minute-drive up the road.

[ What will €550,000 buy in India, Portugal, Sweden, Italy and Tipperary? ]

Two of the larger reception rooms flow into each other

The dining room has an interesting corner fireplace

The long rear garden has a southerly aspect and is totally private

The area’s appeal is easy access to the N11 and M50 for commuters and its proximity to popular fee-paying schools such as Alexandra College, Gonzaga, Sandford Park and Mount Anville. It is also within walking distance of University College Dublin. For international students, it’s also close to St Kilian’s German School and the Lycée Français International on Roebuck Road. Most of these educational institutions are within walking distance of Milltown Bridge Road.

The area is inundated with sports clubs with everything from hockey, rugby and cricket locally, to the UCD campus with its new 50m swimming pool. There’s sailing out in Dún Laoghaire, while you can fish for brown trout while watching kingfishers along the nearby river Dodder.

Number 3 will have strong interest given how houses in the locality are being renovated to such high standards. The location, size and aspect of this house, along with its private 0.3-acre garden, will clinch the deal. It is on the market through DNG, seeking €1.75 million.