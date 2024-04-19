What will €550,000 buy in India, Portugal, Sweden, Italy and Tipperary?

Ireland: Tipperary

Located in Kingswell, a five-minute drive from Tipperary town and close to the racecourse, this six-bedroom house will appeal to families with equine interests. With 311sq m (3,352sq ft) of space, it sits on an 8.25-acre (3.34-hectare) site of lawns and paddocks and has three loose boxes and ancillary rooms. Despite needing some cosmetic upgrading, its Ber has been somewhat upgraded and is now C2. The property has a car port and sauna and lies eight minutes’ drive from Limerick Junction train station, with regular services to Dublin and Limerick city.

Price: €550,000.

Agent: DNG

This Algarve villa comes with an outdoor swimming pool

Portugal: Algarve

This two-bedroom villa, located in Mesquita Baixa near Sao Bras de Alportel, has super views of the surrounding countryside. Extending to 136sq m (1,464sq ft) and dating from 2004, it has an outdoor swimming pool, a spacious terrace with a dining area and barbecue along with a garage. Gardens are fully enclosed and irrigated and have off-street parking for a number of cars.

READ MORE

Price: €530,000.

Agent: spotblue.com

[ Victorian pile in Virginia with private lake, tennis court and indoor pool for €1.8m ]

This Nizza Monferrato vineyard is planted with grapes and hazelnuts

Italy: Nizza Monferrato

Facing channelling your inner oenophile? This 3.5-hectare vineyard is planted with mostly barbera grapes while the remaining 2 hectares is planted with hazelnuts. It comes with a spacious building housing a two-storey accommodation unit, while there are lots of storage and old stable rooms that could be converted for rental/workshop – all subject to planning. Accommodation is ready to move into, and has potential for winemaking combined with holiday rentals.

Price: €550,000.

Agent: verdeabitare.it

[ Well-designed Crampton-built home in Clonskeagh for €1.75m ]

This house in Vastra Gotaland boasts amazing sunsets

Sweden: Vastra Gotaland

Dating from 2009, this waterside property has interesting architecture – especially on the side facing the water. With views over Lake Vanern, the three-bedroom house has amazing sunsets due to its aspect. It has large open spaces both inside and out, and has a Jacuzzi, outdoor shower and outdoor kitchen overlooking the water. Extending to 166sq m (1,787sq ft), the property has a heat pump and a two-part garage for storage.

Price: SEK 6.35m/€550,777.

Agent: svenskfast.se

This five-bedroom Kolkata house has huge possibilities

India: Kolkata

This most interesting “haveli” (town house mansion) lies along the western bank of the Hooghly river. In a fusion between Indo-French architecture and colonial-era bungalows, and spreading to a significant 865sq m (9,311sq ft) over two floors, it also has a single-storey building for further use. While it needs renovation, the five-bedroom house has huge possibilities, an ornamental garden, and is located 30km from Kolkata.

Price: 5 million INR/€560,313.

Agent: sothebysrealty.com