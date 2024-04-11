Modern, detached homes at new Rathfarnham development from €925,000

Watson Place, Ballyroan, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16, will comprise just 16 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes surrounding Ballyroan House.

Address : Watson Place, Ballyroan, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16 Price : €925,000 Agent : Kelly Walsh

Detached three- and four-bedroom houses are being launched to the market by Kelly Walsh estate agents at Homeland Group’s new Watson Place development in Rathfarnham, Dublin 16. There will be nine properties available in its first release, including two two-storey three-bedroom houses (134sq m/153sq m) from €925,000, and seven three-storey four-bedroom houses (194sq m-203sq m) from €1.175 million.

Once completed, Watson Place will comprise just 16 two-, three- and four-bedroom homes surrounding Ballyroan House. The house itself, circa 1850, was home to Dublin tea merchant Joshua Watson, the new development’s namesake. The old house is now being “sensitively restored and extended”, according to the selling agent, to create eight one- and two-bedroom apartments.

This development will be the third by the Homeland Group in the area, joining previous schemes Silveracre and Bolton Park.

The detached houses at Watson Place have striking modern exteriors with a pitched-roof design and extensive glazing. A2 energy-rated, the homes are also covered by a 10-year Homebond structural guarantee scheme. Each house benefits from generous and private back gardens with paved patio areas. A Google Nest video doorbell is also provided as standard.

There are underfloor heating and concrete floors throughout these properties, and they are fitted with triple-glazed, aluminium-clad, timber windows, and an air-to-water heat pump heating system.

The hub of the home is laid out as an open-plan kitchen/dining/livingroom with contemporary fitted kitchen units, an island/breakfast bar, quartz countertops and splashback as standard. In addition, kitchens come fitted with a Quooker tap for on-demand boiling water, as well as Neff appliances, including an integrated pantry fridge, freezer, built-in oven, microwave, large format induction hob, extractor hood and dishwasher.

Utility rooms are fitted with storage and plumbed for a washing machine and dryer, while bathrooms and en suites have been designed with floor and wall tiles laid in neutral shades with wet-room style showers and minimalist-style sanitary ware.

The area is served by several primary and secondary schools, such as Ballyroan Boys’ National School, Coláiste Éanna, Scoil Naomh Pádraig, Sancta Maria College and Loreto High School Beaufort.

There is also a good selection of sports facilities nearby, including Ballyboden St Enda’s GAA Club, Bushy Park Tennis and Padel Club, Terenure College Rugby Football Club and Rathfarnham Athletics Club.

Rathfarnham and Templeogue villages offer local amenities, restaurants and bars while Dundrum Town Centre is only 7km for shopping and visits to the cinema.

There are also several Dublin bus routes passing through Rathfarnham, providing regular services into Dublin city centre.

A show house at Watson Place, which was designed by Avenue Interior Design, is now available to view by appointment through Kelly Walsh.