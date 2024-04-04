Second phase of Bishop’s Lough in Kilkenny promises the best of city and country living from €335,000

Address : Bishop’s Lough, Bonnettstown Road, Kilkenny. Price : €335,000 Agent : Savills & Donohoe Properties

Phase two of Bishop’s Lough in Kilkenny has now been launched to the market by estate agent Savills, after the release of the first phase in December 2023.

Located under a kilometre from Kilkenny’s High Street, on the Bonnettstown/Tullaroan Road, the low-density development is certainly aimed at families as it has a pedestrian-access walkway to the existing Loreto secondary school, and is located adjacent to the planned CBS school.

This phase will see 56 homes launched in what will be a 230-home community in St Canice’s parish, and the brochure promises the best of both rural and city living.

Four house types are currently available in the scheme, which has been a collaboration between local developer Matthew Wallace of Wallace Contracting and Wisteria Developments.

Three types of three-bedroom homes are now for sale in a mix of semidetached and mid/end-of-terrace houses: the Elder, measuring 108sq m (1,170sq ft), are priced from €335,000; the Ash, extending to 119sq m (1,280sq ft), are listed from €360,000; and the Birch, at 144sq m (1,555sq ft), from €410,000. The Elm are four-bedroom units extending to a generous 168sq m (1,814sq ft) and are listed from €490,000.

The Elm has a good-sized home office off the front hallway while a formal livingroom lying opposite opens out to the rear garden – as does the kitchen-cum dining area to the rear. A loo, utility and storeroom complete downstairs in the A2-rated homes.

Even the smallest houses in the low-density scheme (the Elder; two doubles and a single bedroom) have utility rooms, which will be good news to families with kids.

New residents will be able to walk to the city centre in about 10 minutes, but still have lovely scenery with walking and cycle routes through 10 acres of surrounding parkland.

Besides their near-zero-energy ratings, the homes have generous ceiling heights, sleek, contemporary interiors and low-maintenance finishes, along with being wired for broadband.

A number of schools are in the locality, including boarding at Kilkenny College and Gaelscoil Osraí, which is now one of the largest gaelscoileanna in Ireland with more than 444 pupils.

Just beside Bishop’s Lough is the renowned Dicksboro GAA club, while there are eight all-weather courts at Kilkenny County and City Lawn Tennis Club, and for golfers the Irish Open course at Mount Juliet is nearby as is the championship-standard par 71 course on 120 acres at Kilkenny Golf Club

In terms of connectivity, a seven-minute drive will have you in the train station, where you can connect to Dublin, Belfast and Limerick. For international travel, Cork, Dublin and Shannon airports are all accessible in under two hours by car.

The 56 A2-rated homes at Bishop’s Lough are now on the market through joint agents Savills and Donohoe Properties.