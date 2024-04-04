What will €575,000 buy in Dublin and Co Galway?

Country

Address: Poppyfield, Northampton, Kinvara, Co Galway

Agent: DNG

It’s best to view this four-bedroom C1-rated house from its rear elevation as only then do you get a sense of all the work that has gone into this half-acre garden. A bolthole for its restaurateur owners, it’s beautifully laid out with glass houses, vegetable patches, a pond and pizza oven. In excellent order, near the seaside village on the Wild Atlantic Way the house has 198sq m (2,131sq ft) of floor space.

Plus: Lovely home and superb gardens

Minus: It’s a drive for a pint of milk

Town

11 Athgoe Drive, Shankill, Dublin 18

Agent: Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty

Located off Corbawn Lane, with lots of amenities on the doorstep, this three-bedroom 77sq m (829sq ft) semidetached house enjoys a corner site, offering room to extend – subject to planning. It had (since lapsed) planning to construct a two-storey extension to the side for the property, which is a short walk to the seafront.

Plus: Good-sized garden and lovely interiors

Minus: Ber is E1

