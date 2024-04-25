What will €315,000 buy in France, Spain, Jamaica, Norway and Donegal?

Ireland: Donegal

Perched on an elevated half-acre site, with commanding views of the surrounding countryside, this three-bedroom dormer-style bungalow extends to 143sq m. Constructed in 2005, and with a Ber of C2, the house has oak doors and architraves, a gravel driveway and views of Hornhead and Downings Bay. Price: €315,000. Agent: propertypartners.ie

Jamaica: Kingston

Located on the edge of the city, this 90sq m one-bedroom apartment lies within a newly built complex of 176 units over two buildings, and has views to the mountains and sea from its balcony. Communal facilities include entertainment areas, a swimming pool, jogging trail, tennis courts and children’s play areas. It has 24-hour security, a waiting room for guests and lies on three acres of land. Price: $329,000/€309,897. Agent: sothebysrealty.com

Spain: Estepona

Situated between Gibraltar and Puerto Banus, this development is located 3km from the beach, has coastal views and is close to a golf club. With two bedrooms and two bathrooms, the penthouse apartment has a large terrace, air conditioning and open-plan living within its 88sq m, with an additional 94sq m of terrace outside. Communal facilities include a large pool, landscaped gardens and 24-hour security. Price: €310,000. Agent: spotblue.com

France: Brittany

This lovely Breton manor house dates back to the 17th century. With four bedrooms and three bathrooms, the 240sq m house retains some incredible period details, such as its original oak staircase leading to all three floors. Located a five-minute walk from local amenities, there is also a two-bedroom gite which, when finished, will have rental potential as the property is 50 minutes from the ferry at St Malo. Price: €323,000. Agent: laresidence.co.uk

Norway: Loten

Dating from 2012, this 78sq m cottage lies in Budor, and is a stone’s throw to two ski runs, toboggan runs and some alpine resorts. With two bedrooms and a loft, it provides overnight accommodation for eight and has a wood burning sauna on site. It also has an annex for further accommodation and cross-country skiing outside its front door. Price: NOK 3.8m/€322,906. Agent: finn.no