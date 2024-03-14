What will €425,000 buy in Dublin and Wexford?

Country

Address Coonogue, Adamstown, Enniscorthy, Co Wexford

Agent Quinn Property/Kehoe & Associates

This detached four-bedroom house was built in 2000 and extends to 256sq m (2,755sq ft). The C2-rated house, on a two-acre (0.81-hectare) site with mature gardens at the end of a gravelled drive, has a separate garage/gym along with storage shed and a stable. Its bucolic setting is just under four kilometres from Adamstown – for amenities.

Plus Good-sized house on a large residential site

Minus There’s quite a lot of pine throughout the property

3 Marino Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Town

Address 3 Marino Avenue, Clontarf, Dublin 3

Agent Corry Estates

This lovely midterrace house has three bedrooms and lies in a tranquil residential area close to the city centre and a host of amenities. The C2-rated property of 98sq m (1,055sq ft) was upgraded in 2016. It is a short walk from the Dart at Clontarf, the IFSC and Croke Park.

Plus Great location

Minus The rear courtyard garden could do with some care