What will €400,000 buy in Peru, Spain, France, Denmark and Roscommon?

Tinny Park House lies on more than six acres outside Ballintubber

Ireland: Roscommon

Tinny Park House is a historic 19th century Georgian pile on more than six acres outside Ballintubber. While needing renovation, the Ber-exempt property retains lots of character and has outbuildings including stables, a walled garden and a courtyard. Lands are laid out in two paddocks and lie nine miles west of Roscommon town. Price: €400,000. Agent: reacarthy.ie

Three-bed property in Lima has a wraparound bamboo terrace

Peru: Lima

It’s all about sea views at this three-bedroom apartment in Lima. Overlooking the Sur Chico Sea, this condominium opens out to a wraparound bamboo terrace with sunsets to die for. Extending to 220sq m, the unit has thermo-acoustic partitions for soundproofing while the communal facilities include a gym, parking and 24/7 security. Price: $400,000/€371,001. Agent: sothebyrealty.com

This French property is surrounded by parkland and orchards

France: Marciac

This charming “maison de maitre” or master’s house extends to 260sq m (2,799sq ft) and is surrounded by parkland, orchards and a vegetable patch. It has geothermal heating, a salt-cleaned swimming pool, along with a barn and stables – offering parking for three cars. Thanks to its range of facilities it has rental potential. Price: €399,000. Agent: Healy Fox

Denmark: North Jutland

This Danish home is just metres from the water

Located on the Saeby Strandpromenade, this detached two-bedroom house has 54sq m (581sq ft) of living space. Dating from 1959, it has really lovely Scandinavian interiors and lies just 30m from the water’s edge. It has a terrace and outbuildings with utility space and storage. Locally there’s a swimming pool, golf course and a marina, while the house is just 900m from the Saebygard Forest for hiking. Price: DKK 2.995m/€401,000. Agent: Home.dk

READ MORE

This five-bed Spanish property comes with a swimming pool

Spain: Andalucía

Located 28km from Seville, in the Las Minas Golf community, this substantial 360sq m (3,875sq ft) home has five bedrooms, two of which have terraces overlooking the gardens and golf course. Nearby are the Donana National Park and beaches of Huelva, while the house itself has a well-maintained garden, swimming pool, cellar and golf buggy parking. On-site facilities include golf, paddle tennis courts, horse riding and hiking. Price: €390,000. Agent: sothebysrealty.com