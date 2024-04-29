Three arrested following two separate drug seizures in Dublin

Two men and a juvenile male have been arrested in Dublin following two separate drug seizures estimated to be worth €610,000 in total.
The seizures were made on Monday as part of intelligence-led operations involving the Revenue’s customs service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.
Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) north central divisional drugs unit and the K District drugs unit were also present.
Two separate consignments with a combined weight of about 30kg of herbal cannabis were seized by Revenue officers following the operations.
Former judge convicted of sexually assaulting six males during 1990s will get custodial sentence, court told
A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí following the seizure of 27kg of cannabis herb and is currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin
In the second operation, one 24-year-old man and a juvenile male were arrested following the seizure of 3.5kg of cannabis herb and are currently being detained at a Garda station in north Dublin.
A Garda spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing.
- Sign up for push alerts and have the best news, analysis and comment delivered directly to your phone
- Find The Irish Times on WhatsApp and stay up to date
- Listen to our Inside Politics podcast for the best political chat and analysis