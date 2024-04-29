Three arrested following two separate drug seizures in Dublin

The seizures were made on Monday as part of intelligence-led operations involving the Revenue’s customs service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau

Two men and a juvenile male have been arrested in Dublin following two separate drug seizures estimated to be worth €610,000 in total.

The seizures were made on Monday as part of intelligence-led operations involving the Revenue’s customs service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau.

Gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) north central divisional drugs unit and the K District drugs unit were also present.

Two separate consignments with a combined weight of about 30kg of herbal cannabis were seized by Revenue officers following the operations.

A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí following the seizure of 27kg of cannabis herb and is currently being detained at a Garda station in Dublin

In the second operation, one 24-year-old man and a juvenile male were arrested following the seizure of 3.5kg of cannabis herb and are currently being detained at a Garda station in north Dublin.

A Garda spokeswoman said investigations were ongoing.