New Cairn-built three- and four-bed homes near Kilkenny city from €345,000

Address : Nyne Park, Kilkenny City Price : €345,000 Agent : Hooke & MacDonald and Warren McCreery

View this property on MyHome.ie

A total of 24 new houses are set to be released at Nyne Park, a new development by Cairn a short distance from Kilkenny city centre. To include an offering of three- and four-bedroom houses, this, it’s initial launch, will take place on Saturday and Sunday (April 27th and 28th) from 12pm to 2pm. Hooke & MacDonald and Warren McCreery are handling sales within the scheme, with prices starting at €345,000.

Three types of houses will be included in the release: two three-bedroom terraces (115sq m-118.5sq m) from €345,000; 14 three-bedroom semidetached units (also 115sq m-118.5sq m) from €365,000; and eight four-bed semidetached units (139sq m-140sq m) from €420,000.

When completed, there will be a total of 87 homes at Nyne Park, which is located between College Avenue and Callan Road to the west of the city. It is a about a 25-minute walk or an 8-minute drive or cycle from High Street in the heart of Kilkenny. The city has plenty to offer prospective buyers, with its arts, culture, history and hospitality, drawing visitors from across Ireland and beyond.

It takes about 90 minutes to reach Dublin city from the scheme by car via the M9 or by train, with services to Heuston from Kilkenny MacDonagh station. It is also just a 35-minute journey from Waterford by car or rail.

READ MORE

Although size and layout varies among units, each home features a livingroom, a kitchen/diningroom, a toilet and a utility room on the ground floor, with two double bedrooms (the main has an en suite), a single bedroom and a bathroom on the first floor; the four-bed adds a third double bedroom to the layout.

[ What will €325,000 buy in Dublin and Clare? ]

A livingroom

A kitchen

A dining area

The homes at Nyne Park have an A2 energy rating and feature high levels of insulation, a heat pump with zoning controls and a mechanical extract ventilation system.

The properties come with a contemporary kitchen, tiling to floors and wet areas in the bathrooms, shower enclosures and doors, heated towel rails and sanitary ware. There are also Shaker-style fitted wardrobes in all double bedrooms.

A bedroom

From the outside the properties have brick and render facades, double-glazed windows, paved front driveways and back gardens seeded for lawn.

First-time buyers looking to buy at the development have the option to apply for the Help to Buy scheme (on units priced below the €500,000 threshold) to claim the lesser of €30,000 or 10 per cent of the purchase value of a new home.

They could also apply to the First Home shared-equity scheme, in which the Government and participating banks pay up to 30 per cent of the cost of the home (20 per cent if also claiming Help to Buy) to fill the gap between a first-time buyer’s mortgage and the cost of their home. In Co Kilkenny the price ceiling for eligible properties is €375,000.