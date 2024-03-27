Character and charm: three countryside homes from €125,000

Tom Grant’s House, Ballygorey, Mooncoin, Co Kilkenny

Agent: Power & Walsh Estate Agents

Price: €125,000

Visitors to the picturesque village of Mooncoin will be familiar with this tiny little gem known as Tom Grant’s House. Originally dating from the 18th century, it’s the quintessential Irish cottage, with its thatched roof and traditional farmhouse door. Selling agents Power & Walsh say it’s one of a small number of unaltered cottages remaining on the island of Ireland. Extending to just 25sq m, the historic little place is in good condition with a newly renovated thatched roof and has a workshop, utility and storeroom on site. There’s primary and secondary schools locally, and it’s located 12km from Waterford city.

Plus: Your typical Irish cottage laden with charm

Minus: It’s only 25sq m inside – but there’s ancillary rooms outside

Stokestown, New Ross, Co Wexford

Agent: P N O’Gorman

Price: €135,000

This one-bedroom period gem was originally a two-room schoolhouse constructed in the 19th century for nearby Stokestown House, an architectural gem overlooking the river Barrow. It has caused a good deal of international interest since it was launched last week, says Philip Carton of selling agent P N O’Gorman. Requiring modernisation within its 63sq m, it has lovely features such as its buttercup Gothic windows and doors. It stands on 0.4 hectares (about an acre) of woodlands so could be enlarged. There’s also a 28sq m loft which could be converted, all subject to the relevant planning permissions. It does lie close to the N25 bypass, but the trade-off is it could be a really cool home if upgraded, as the Ber is G.

Plus: Characterful house in sylvan surrounds

Minus: It’s close to the N25 bypass

Cullentragh Big, Knockrath, Laragh, Co Wicklow

Agent: O’Neill Flanagan Estate Agents

Price: €475,000

This quaint two-bedroom house is reminiscent of your typical Hansel and Gretel cottage. Located in Laragh, the 117sq m house has a sunny aspect with bucolic views of the surrounding countryside. As its Ber is F, it will require updating, but there are SEAI grants available to assist with this. It retains lovely features such as lattice windows, original pine flooring (some a bit stained so will need a sand and polish) and period fireplaces. Water supply is from a well and gardens are private and sheltered. The property is close to amenities such as a national school, church and post office – despite being in the heart of the Wicklow Mountains – and it is also about 2km from breathtaking U-shaped valley of Glendalough and its adjacent nature reserve.

Plus: Chocolate-box-pretty cottage in lovely village

Minus: It requires renovation so will need further investment over the asking price