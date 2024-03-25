Four homes on the Dublin to Portlaoise train line from €290,000

This Newbridge A-rated home is less than a 10-minute walk from the train station

6 Morristown Avenue, Newbridge, Co Kildare

This A-rated three-bedroom end-of-terrace property comes to the market in turnkey condition in Newbridge, less than a 10-minute walk from the train station. Direct rail services from Newbridge Station reach Connolly Station in 45 minutes, while services to Heuston take 25-40 minutes.

Number 6 Morristown Avenue, located in the Paddocks development, extends to 102sq m (1,098sq ft) and is on the market with estate agents Byrne Malone, seeking €375,000. The property has a modern fit-out and a neutral colour palette, providing a blank canvas for a prospective owner.

The property is laid out with a sittingroom to the front of the ground floor leading into the bright open-plan kitchen-diningroom, which features fresh white wooden units with wood-effect countertops. There are three bedrooms and the main bathroom upstairs and there is also a downstairs loo and a secure garage for one car to the side of the house.

61 Willow Grove is in turnkey condition

61 Willow Grove, Clane Road, Sallins, Co Kildare

This terraced town house, although unassuming from the front, has been beautifully refurbished and is ready to move into. It is about a 15-minute walk from Sallins and Naas Station, offering 30-minute journeys to Heuston Station and 38-minute direct services to Connolly.

READ MORE

Kitchen-dining-livingroom

A fresh-looking kitchen sits to the front of the ground floor with light-grey units, a metro-tile splashback laid in a herringbone pattern, quartz countertops and integrated appliances. This opens on to the sleek dining and living area, which features sage-green panelled wall behind the sofa, a built-in media unit and French doors out to the back garden.

There are two double bedrooms and an updated shower room with marble-effect tiles upstairs, as well as a downstairs loo. The back garden is very private, laid in lawn with mature planting around the perimeter. 61 Willow Grove, extending to 80sq m (861sq ft) with C1 Ber, is on the market through DNG Doyle, seeking €290,000.

11 Adamstown Way boasts a convenient location

11 Adamstown Way, Adamstown Castle, Adamstown, Co Dublin

This three-bedroom duplex apartment in the Adamstown Castle development is in a convenient location, about an eight-minute walk from Adamstown Station. Extending to 102sq m (1,098sq ft) with a B3 Ber, 11 Adamstown Way is on the market through Auctioneera, seeking €339,999. Direct rail services from Adamstown to Connolly take 30 minutes, while it’s just 19 minutes from Heuston Station.

The spacious open-plan livingroom and kitchen are on the top floor, off which is a balcony, while the main en suite bedroom, a second double bedroom, a single bedroom and the bathroom occupy the duplex’s lower floor. Each bedroom features a built-in closet.

35 Oldbridge Avenue, Naas, Co Kildare needs a little upgrading

35 Oldbridge Avenue, Naas, Co Kildare

Extending to 71sq m (764sq ft) with a B3 Ber, this two-bedroom terraced home in Naas is on the market through Smyth Naas, seeking €299,000. The house is close to Sallins and Naas train station which offers regular services to Heuston and Connolly Stations in Dublin city centre.

The interior of the property could do with a refresh but is in good enough condition to live in while making upgrades as you go along. There is also a nice yard space to the front, as well as a large green across the way, and a good-sized back garden. Both bedrooms are good-sized doubles with built-in wardrobes.