Romantic Victorian haven in Prosperous for €1.35m

Address : Caragh House, Prosperous, Co Kildare Price : €1,350,000 Agent : Lisney Sotheby's International Realty

Caragh House is the type of country home that evokes a visceral reaction from those of a romantic disposition.

With its long meandering driveway, blue front door, sunny veranda, apple-tree orchard and extensive grounds, it looks likes an ideal place to set a novel, or indeed to write one – a shelf-lined study heated by a wood-burning stove completes the principal suite, from which you can enjoy picture-postcard views of the gardens.

The Victorian residence, thought to have been built in about 1880 as a glebe house, extends to 365sq m (3,929sq ft), including the five-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom mews to the rear. It boasts seven acres of land, prompting selling agent Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty to refer to it as a “pocket estate”.

Going to market as an executor sale, a family member of the late owner says Caragh House has been in the family for about 55 years, and was a fantastic place to grow up, with plenty of space to play on the grounds and in the orchard. They would also go on adventures to the nearby village of Robertstown, following a path along the Grand Canal.

Aerial view of Caragh House

Entrance gate on to long driveway

Hallway

A more attractive facade of a home could rarely be found, with its arched doorway adorned by a fanlight, bay window, climbing plants, potted plants, and blue-painted veranda to the right, matching the door and awnings.

Inside, the home has been well kept over the years and retains its period charm throughout. The entrance hallway has wooden floors underfoot and high ceilings with neat cornicing, off which sit two reception rooms.

The drawingroom to the front is a gorgeous formal space with a deep bay window, a marble fireplace and a French window adorned by shutters leading on to the veranda, bordered by colourful flowers. The second reception room is a more laid-back sittingroom, which also has a French window on to the veranda.

Drawingroom

Views of the garden

Sittingroom

Main kitchen/diningroom

Veranda

Stairs descending from the hallway lead down to the country-style kitchen which has counter space around its perimeter, an Aga cooking stove in a blue-tiled inset and a large dining table in its centre.

Double doors open on to an outdoor patio; another vantage point from which to enjoy the beautiful gardens. A blue cottage-style half door off the kitchen leads to a pantry, while a second panelled door leads to the utility room.

There is also a dual-aspect double bedroom to the front of the ground floor, with an en suite shower room, beside which is a cloakroom.

There are four further well-proportioned double bedrooms on the first floor; the principal bedroom enjoys views of the orchard and is accompanied by a bathroom with a free-standing bath and a study, creating a tranquil space for work and rest.

Principal bedroom

Study

Bathroom

The two-bedroom guest mews to the rear of the property is accessed from an enclosed courtyard or directly from the driveway. It consists of a kitchen/diningroom, which opens on to the courtyard; there is always the option to turn a dining experience al fresco at a moment’s notice at Caragh House. There is also a cosy livingroom in the mews with a wood-burning stove at its centre. A shower room and two double bedrooms occupy the first floor, with French doors in one room opening on to a decked balcony that has steps leading down to the gardens.

If you ran out of diversion elsewhere on the property, a prospective new owner would have the opportunity to seek relaxation and rejuvenation in the Norwegian-style sauna surrounded by the rustling trees of the orchard. There is also a studio barn which has a mezzanine loft and a pot-belly stove.

Mews kitchen

Mews livingroom

Courtyard

Extensive grounds

For those who work in Dublin, Caragh House is about an hour’s drive from the city, while the villages of Caragh and Prosperous are close by and Naas town is just 20 minutes’ away.

This charming home and grounds is likely to attract a new owner who will endeavour to cherish their time there for as long as the previous owners did. With a D Ber rating, Caragh House is on the market through Lisney Sotheby’s International Realty, seeking €1.35 million.