Five homes on view this week in Cork, Dublin and Mayo

Ballyvorane South, Nohoval, Co Cork

€795,000, DNG Galvin

Detached five-bedroom house extending to 274sq m. The bungalow has a south-facing aspect and is near Kinsale. It has two garages and landscaped gardens with scenic country views. Ber B3

On view Strictly by appointment at dnggalvin.ie

Carrowkeel House, Clogher, Ballintubber, Co Mayo

€750,000, Sherry FitzGerald

Detached seven-bedroom house extending to 553sq m. The property comprises a cottage from the 1930s linked to an extension constructed in 2010. It sits on 1½ acres with an orchard and is a 20-minute drive from Westport. Ber C2

On view Strictly by appointment at sherryfitz.ie

69 The Crescent, Carrickmines Manor, Dublin 18

€350,000, Lansdowne Partnership

Two-bedroom apartment extending to 69sq m. This second-floor unit has a southwest orientation so has lots of natural light. It has views of the Dublin Mountains from all rooms, a balcony, a lift and an underground parking space. Ber B2.

On view Strictly by appointment at lansdownepartnersip.ie

35 Glenarm Square, St Joseph's Avenue, Drumcondra, Dublin 9

€525,000, Kelly Bradshaw Dalton

Three-bedroom townhouse extending to 94sq m, built in 1998. The ground floor was renovated in 2019 with new underfloor heating and combi boiler. It has a new kitchen with Siemens appliances and a floored attic. Ber B3.

On view Strictly by appointment at kbd.ie

21 Eden Avenue, Grange Road, Rathfarnham, Dublin 16

€625,000, DNG

Three-bedroom midterrace house extending to 129sq m. The property, which has a large attic conversion, has recently had solar panels installed and overlooks a large green. It has a paved garden to the rear with views of the city skyline. Ber B2.

On view Strictly by appointment at dng.ie