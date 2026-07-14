Police remain at Ballymena scene after three relatives found dead in family home

The Old Cullybackey Road area of Ballymena, Co Antrim, where three people were found dead inside a property on Monday morning. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Police remain at the scene after three family members were found dead in Co Antrim.

A murder investigation was launched after the three were found dead in a family home in Ballymena on Monday morning.

Police confirmed that the three people were related and found inside the property, adding there was no “ongoing risk” to the public and officers were not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.

On Tuesday morning police tape remained outside the property on the Old Cullybackey Road.

Toys could be seen outside the house and a pair of pink and blue child’s sandals were drying on a washing line.

Mid and East Antrim District Commander, Supt William Calderwood, said the bodies of a male and two females were discovered at the home at about 9am on Monday.

“The cause of death has not yet been formally established and postmortem examinations will take place in due course,” he said.

“As such, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time, and I would ask that the public avoid speculation.”

He added: “However, I want to reassure the public that we do not believe that there is any ongoing risk, and at this stage we are not seeking anyone else in relation to the deaths.” – PA