Crime & Law

Four arrested in Co Tyrone after incidents involving men armed with knives and bats

Man injured and property damaged in Dungannon on Monday night

epa07261133 (FILE) - Northern Ireland's PSNI crest outside Antrim police station in Antrim, Northern Ireland, 02 May 2014 (reissued 04 January 2019). British media reports on 04 January 2019 state Police Service of Northern Ireland, PSNI has asked up to 1,000 officers to be deployed in Northern Ireland as a reinforcement in case of a no-deal Brexit. Authorities fear violence could occur if a hard border will be established between EU member Ireland and Northern Ireland. EPA/PAUL MCERLANE
The PSNI said it received a report of an altercation involving about 10 men armed with knives and bats at a property in the Killyman Road area. Photograph: EPA
Tue Jul 14 2026 - 16:342 MIN READ

Four people have been arrested following violent scenes in Dungannon, Co Tyrone.

A man was injured and a property damaged in separate incidents in the town on Monday night.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said it received a report of an altercation involving about 10 men armed with knives and bats at a property at about 7.45pm in the Killyman Road area.

“The men smashed the windows and caused damage to the front door of a property,” a PSNI statement said.

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“Officers attended and a 32-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage. Two other men, aged 32 and 35, were arrested on suspicion of assault occasioning actual bodily harm. They remain in police custody at this time.”

At 11pm, police said officers came across a large group of males gathered in the Newell Road area.

“Further reports had also been received of a number of males in the area carrying knives and bats,” the statement said.

“One man had been assaulted and sustained cuts to his hands and face. He attended hospital for treatment for his injuries.

“An 18-year old man was arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence. He remains in police custody.”

DUP Fermanagh and South Tyrone MLA Deborah Erskine said she was deeply concerned by reports from residents.

“There is no place for violence, intimidation or criminality on the streets of Dungannon,” she said.

“Criminality is criminality, regardless of who is involved or which section of the community they come from. It must be called out and condemned consistently. There can be no selective condemnation when it comes to lawlessness and public disorder.

“The PSNI must act decisively to address these reports, reassure local residents and help alleviate growing community tensions and concerns.” – PA

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