What will €875,000 buy in Dublin and Mayo?

Town

Address 38 Glenageary Woods, Glenageary, Co Dublin

Agent Sherry FitzGerald

This four-bedroom house at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac extends to 151sq m (1,625sq ft) and near a number of schools and a host of amenities, such as walks on Killiney Hill and four yacht clubs in Dún Laoghaire. It has a wide back garden bordered by mature planting and the property would benefit from upgrading in parts.

Plus Great location, close to amenities

Minus Ber of D1 will need addressing

Cara Cottage, Pound Road, Carrowbaun, Westport, Co Mayo

Country

Address Cara Cottage, Pound Road, Carrowbaun, Westport, Co Mayo

Agent O’Toole & Co

This period home on a 0.7-acre site extends to 233sq m (2,508sq ft) less than a kilometre from the centre of Westport. There are four to five bedrooms, two reception rooms, an eat-in kitchen and an office, set behind high walls for privacy. The entire house was refurbished three years ago and has a new boiler and triple-glazed windows. Ber B3

Plus In walk-in condition

Minus It’s a drive to the shops