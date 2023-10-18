Extended three-bed a drop kick from the Aviva for €945,000

Address : 4 Havelock Terrace, Sandymount, Dublin 4 Price : €945,000 Agent : Quillsen

If you’re thinking of buying number 4 Havelock Terrace, a three-bedroomed terraced house just off Bath Avenue in Sandymount, it will help if you’re a sports fan or music lover. The house sits within a drop kick of the Aviva Stadium, and if you’re sitting on the front steps on a match day, don’t be surprised to see a taoiseach or a president passing by on their way to their VIP box. And on a concert night you’ll get the full sound of the likes of Michael Bublé or Taylor Swift right on your doorstep.

This period house has been extended and refurbished to VIP standards; behind the deceptively small facade is a good-sized home that will suit a couple or a small family, or someone looking to downsize, with about 104 sq m (1,119 sq ft) of living space in a central location close to the city centre. With a D2 Ber, it is on the market through Quillsen seeking €945,000.

These houses may be bijou but they boast good ceiling heights, as is evident as soon as you step into the entrance hallway with its exposed varnished floorboards and recessed lighting. To the right is a large livingroom with ceiling coving, exposed varnished floorboards, a cast-iron fireplace and a granite hearth.

Steps lead down to the inner hallway, which has good storage to the left, including a cloakroom/guest WC. To the right is the main bedroom, which has the same large proportions as the livingroom, and looks out over the back garden. This room has a cast-iron fireplace with gas fire, inset tiling and a granite hearth, plus extensive built-in wardrobes, ceiling coving and a centre rose.

The kitchen/dining/family room runs almost to the rear boundary of the property, and features a conservatory-style dining space jutting out to the side, overlooking the rear courtyard garden. There is a seated lounge area with a TV, a built-in bookcase and a built-in display cabinet with wine rack.

The Shaker-style fitted kitchen has a space-saving peninsula/breakfast counter and lots of wall and floor cupboard units. There’s a Neff five-ring gas hob and electric double oven, Belfast sink, washing machine, dishwasher and fridge-freezer. It is all well laid out to maximise space.

The private courtyard-style back garden has three patio areas with outdoor seating and lighting, plus a handy garden shed that’s wired for electricity.

Upstairs are two more bedrooms overlooking the back garden, the larger one with built-in wardrobes and shelving, and from here there’s access to a neat, floored attic for storage. The family bathroom has been recently refurbished to luxury standards and is fully tiled with a small bath and a rainfall shower.

The front of the house is walled and gated, with hedging and flowers, and there’s a discreet storage area for bins. Besides its proximity to the Aviva, Havelock Terrace is also a short walk from Sandymount Strand, Irishtown and Ballsbridge. Bus routes will get you in and out of the city centre quickly, and you’re not far from the Bord Gáis Energy Theatre, Grand Canal Dock and the RDS.